Puma, the renowned sportswear manufacturer, has unveiled its Vision 2030, outlining aggressive sustainability targets that could significantly enhance its market position. The company aims to slash its greenhouse gas emissions drastically, with plans to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% and Scope 3 emissions by 33% compared to 2017 levels. This ambitious initiative follows Puma's success in 2023, where it surpassed its original emissions reduction goal, cutting emissions by 24% compared to the previous year.

Circular Economy and Fair Labor Practices

In addition to its climate objectives, Puma is focusing on circular economy models and fair labor practices. The company plans to introduce resale and repair services in select markets and aims to use 100% recycled polyester in all polyester products by 2030. Furthermore, Puma has committed to closing the gender pay gap and training 400,000 workers in its supply chain on human rights. These comprehensive sustainability efforts could potentially increase Puma's attractiveness to environmentally conscious investors and strengthen its market standing in the coming years.

