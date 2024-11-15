Brenntag SE's stock experienced notable movements on November 14, 2024, with a slight uptick of 1.05% to €58.44. This positive trend follows a turbulent period for the chemical distributor, which saw its shares hit a 12-month low of €56.64 just two days prior. Amidst these fluctuations, a significant insider transaction has caught investors' attention. Board member Ewout van Jarwaarde made a strong statement of confidence by purchasing €32,832 worth of Brenntag shares at €57.00 across multiple trading venues, including Aquis Exchange Europe and CBOE Europe.

Market Outlook and Company Performance

Despite reporting a decline in revenue and profit for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, Brenntag has reaffirmed its annual forecast, a move that has been well-received by investors. Analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, setting an average price target of €76.92 for Brenntag shares, suggesting substantial upside potential. The company's decision against a corporate split has also provided clarity on its strategic direction, contributing to the recent stock recovery. As the market digests these developments, Brenntag's share price continues to show resilience, trading between €57.22 and €58.64 on the day of the insider purchase.

