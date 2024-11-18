

On November 12, OMODA&JAECOO announced a collaboration with Universal Pictures' spectacular new cinematic event Wicked. Together, they are embarking on a fantastical journey into the magical world of Oz that not only showcases the brand's dedication to innovative personalization and trendsetting but also offers film and car enthusiasts a dual visual and emotional surprise. Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, is based on one of the most beloved and enduring musicals in Broadway history. The film now arrives in cinemas as a visually stunning cinematic event this November. Wicked boasts an all-star cast, featuring Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo and Grammy Award-winning global superstar Ariana Grande in the lead roles. In addition, the film stars Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh, film icon Jeff Goldblum, Olivier Award winner and Emmy nominee Jonathan Bailey, and four-time Emmy Award winner Peter Dinklage. Wicked arrives in cinemas from 22 November 2024. In Wicked, Cynthia Erivo portrays Elphaba, a young woman misunderstood because of her green skin who has yet to discover her true power. Ariana Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman gilded by privilege who has yet to discover her true heart. As they forge an unlikely friendship, their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfill their destinies as Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. In this collaboration, OMODA&JAECOO have specially created two car wraps themed to the film: the E5 Green Witch edition and the C5 Pink Witch edition. These wraps feature the characters of Elphaba and Glinda on each of the respective vehicles, awakening limitless imagination, and longing for the magical realm in everyone's heart. As the film arrives in cinemas, there will be opportunities to view the specially customized Wicked-themed cars by OMODA-the E5 Green Witch Edition and C5 Pink Witch Edition. These custom-modified vehicles will allow car enthusiasts and film fans alike to experience their unique charm and extraordinary appeal firsthand. This collaboration will offer film fans and car enthusiasts an unforgettable experience and memories, building a closer bridge between the brand and its consumers. As a personalized brand committed to embracing global pioneering users, OMODA&JAECOO have always engaged with the new generation through cross-industry collaborations, creating the "O-universe" ecosystem that allows the brand and users to collide in different dimensions. About Universal Pictures' Wicked One of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its journey to the big screen as a spectacular cinematic event this holiday season. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 21, 2025. 