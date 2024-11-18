TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology: TCL CSOT Announces the Mass Production of Inkjet Printing OLED at DTC2024

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 16th, the 2024 TCL CSOT Global Display Tech-ecosystem Conference (DTC2024) kicked off with great fanfare. The conference brought together global display industry elites, experts, scholars, media, and tech-ecosystem partners to explore cutting-edge display technology applications and future development trends. At DTC2024, TCL CSOT announced the official mass production of its Inkjet Printing OLED (IJP OLED) technology.

Building upon 11 years of continuous research and innovation, TCL CSOT's IJP OLED technology has achieved significant leaps and breakthrough in technical specifications, establishing new industry benchmarks. TCL CSOT has amassed a significant number of patents in the IJP OLED field, covering a wide range of applications including notebooks (NB), monitors (MNT), and televisions (TV). The developed IJP OLED prototypes of various sizes and forms have all achieved excellent display effects, successfully moving IJP OLED technology into a new stage of commercialization. TCL CSOT's first mass-produced 21.6" 4K product has officially entered the mass production phase.

TCL CSOT's breakthrough in the mass production of IJP OLED is not only a milestone in its commercialization process but also marks the beginning of a new round of technological revolution in the display industry. IJP OLED technology, with its advantages of better image quality, lower power consumption and longer lifespan, will inevitably lead technology towards goodness and lay a solid foundation for the independent development of display technology.

In terms of image quality, IJP OLED's more accurate printing enables a pixel per inch (PPI) that exceeds the Retina Standard, with PPI>300. The side-by-side RGB structure ensures font display without color fringing, delivering crisp and clear visuals. Moreover, IJP OLED offers 2x materials efficiency and a 50% reduction in light loss due to internal reflection, resulting in higher light output efficiency compared to traditional OLED displays. This enables IJP OLED to achieve the same power consumption as FMM OLED while offering superior image quality. The IJP OLED technology also boasts a higher aperture ratio and remarkable enhancement in materials lifespan, ensuring a longer-lasting display that maintains its quality over time.

In addition to these benefits, IJP OLED also offers a more cost-competitive solution for manufacturers, thanks to its reduced total cost and shorter product development life cycle. Furthermore, the IJP OLED production process contributes to a greener and more sustainable future by reducing carbon emissions in the EL (electroluminescent) process, aligning with the increasing global demand for sustainable technologies and demonstrating TCL CSOT's commitment to minimizing its environmental impact while delivering cutting-edge display solutions.

TCL CSOT's First Mass-Produced 4K IJP OLED Professional Display (21.6") launched by TCL CSOT integrates high resolution, advanced manufacturing technology, and outstanding display performance. This display adopts a 21.6-inch 4K high-resolution design, delivering superb detail performance. It is equipped with G5.5 generation IJP OLED mass production line p-LTPS technology, which enhances screen performance while reducing blue light radiation, effectively protecting users' eye health. In terms of color performance, with a DCI-P3 color gamut coverage exceeding 99%, it ensures pure and rich colors. Moreover, the high contrast ratio and ultra-fast response time make every detail of the picture vivid and lifelike. Whether it's fast-moving gaming images or high-speed switching work interfaces, it ensures smooth and ghosting-free pictures.

Additionally, TCL CSOT launched The World's First 2.8K IJP QD-EL Display (14"). This display uses high-efficiency QD (quantum dot) luminescent materials for printing, which not only significantly improves color purity and brightness but also ensures excellent viewing angle performance. With a high color gamut coverage, the BT2020 color gamut coverage exceeds 85%, making the picture colors richer and more detailed. Furthermore, this screen supports a 30~120Hz variable refresh rate, allowing users to enjoy a smooth and natural visual experience.

In the future, TCL CSOT will drive the technological innovation and industrial upgrading of upstream and downstream enterprises, promoting the development of IJP OLED technology in emerging fields such as medical, automotive, and the metaverse, further expanding its market share and influence in the global display market.

About TCL CSOT:

TCL CSOT (TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology), established in 2009, is committed to developing innovative technologies in the display industry. TCL CSOT's business encompasses producing display panels from 1 to 115 inches. From LCD to OLED to MLED, TCL CSOT offers solutions across a wide array of applications, including TVs, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, monitors, automotive displays, XR (Extended Reality) devices, wearables, commercial displays, and other fields. The company leads the market in several of these areas and is dedicated to ongoing technological innovation, providing high-end products for customers and building a vibrant display industry ecosystem.

