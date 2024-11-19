Lazydays RV: Lazydays Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GORV) today announced its third quarter 2024 earnings results.

Ron Fleming, Interim CEO, said, "Despite challenging financial results during the third quarter, which continued to be impacted by economic and other industry-wide demand headwinds, we are very encouraged by the completion of last week's recapitalization transactions. These transformative transactions have fortified the Company's financial foundation and operational focus and mark a turning point for Lazydays as we position ourselves for a stronger, more agile future. With a streamlined balance sheet, enhanced liquidity, and a simplified dealership network, we are better equipped to navigate the evolving RV landscape and deliver on our commitment to industry leadership."

Total revenue for the third quarter was $213.5 million compared to $280.7 million for the same period in 2023. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $722.7 million compared to $884.7 million for the same period in 2023.

Net loss for the third quarter was $17.7 million compared to net loss of $5.6 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $16.2 million compared to adjusted net loss of $2.9 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss per diluted share was $1.37 compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.48 for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.27 compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.29 for the same period in 2023.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $83.9 million compared to net loss of $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $62.1 million compared to adjusted net income of $2.2 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss per diluted share was $6.24 compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.49 for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, was $4.73 compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.07 for the same period in 2023.

See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional details regarding our adjusted results of operations.

Conference Call Information

We have scheduled a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 that will also be broadcast live over the internet.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029 / +1 (201) 689-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations .

About Lazydays

Lazydays has been a prominent player in the RV industry since our inception in 1976, earning a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional RV sales, service, and ownership experiences. Our commitment to excellence has led to enduring relationships with RVers and their families who rely on us for all of their RV needs.

Our wide selection of RV brands from top manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and an extensive range of accessories and parts ensure that Lazydays is the go-to destination for RV enthusiasts seeking everything they need for their journeys on the road. Whether you're a seasoned RVer or just starting your adventure, our dedicated team is here to provide outstanding support and guidance, making your RV lifestyle truly extraordinary.

Lazydays is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "GORV."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future financing transactions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including our ability to obtain further waivers or amendments to credit agreements, the actions or inactions of our lenders, available borrowing capacity, our compliance with financial covenants and our ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on terms acceptable to us), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout under the headers "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and in the notes to our financial statements, in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-Kand from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, including our earnings outlook, which are made as of the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted cash flow from operations, adjusted costs applicable to revenue, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted SG&A, and adjusted income (loss) from operations. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, and also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the following tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

Results of Operations

Three Months Ended September 30, Variance (In thousands except share and per share amounts) 2024

2023 % Revenues







New vehicle retail $ 122,291

$ 172,898 (29.3) % Pre-owned vehicle retail 60,177

75,059 (19.8) % Vehicle wholesale 1,801

2,056 (12.4) % Finance and insurance 16,333

16,462 (0.8) % Service, body and parts and other 12,863

14,207 (9.5) % Total revenues 213,465

280,682 (23.9) % Cost applicable to revenues







New vehicle retail 111,032

154,181 (28.0) % Pre-owned vehicle retail 49,220

59,693 (17.5) % Vehicle wholesale 1,964

2,026 (3.1) % Finance and insurance 544

569 (4.4) % Service, body and parts and other 5,742

7,109 (19.2) % LIFO (350)

2,663 (113.1) % Total cost applicable to revenues 168,152

226,241 (25.7) % Gross profit 45,313

54,441 (16.8) % Depreciation and amortization 5,170

4,602 12.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 45,802

48,250 (5.1) % (Loss) income from operations (5,659)

1,589 NM Other income (expense):







Floor plan interest expense (6,361)

(6,258) 1.6 % Other interest expense (5,564)

(2,701) 106.0 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (462)

- NM (Loss) gain on sale of property and equipment -

(21) NM Total other expense, net (12,387)

(8,980) 37.9 % Loss before income taxes (18,046)

(7,391) NM Income tax benefit (expense) 381

1,805 (78.9) % Net loss (17,665)

(5,586) NM Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (2,159)

(1,210) 78.4 % Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common

stock and participating securities $ (19,824)

$ (6,796) NM









Loss per share:







Basic $ (1.37)

$ (0.48) NM Diluted $ (1.37)

$ (0.48) NM Weighted average shares used for EPS calculations:







Basic 14,439,861

14,263,367

Diluted 14,439,861

14,263,367



*NM - not meaningful



Nine Months Ended September 30, Variance (In thousands except share and per share amounts) 2024

2023 % Revenues







New vehicle retail $ 418,315

$ 532,397 (21.4) % Pre-owned vehicle retail 200,661

250,825 (20.0) % Vehicle wholesale 11,318

5,480 106.5 % Finance and insurance 50,703

51,085 (0.7) % Service, body and parts and other 41,748

44,931 (7.1) % Total revenues 722,745

884,718 (18.3) % Cost applicable to revenues







New vehicle retail 388,225

465,656 (16.6) % Pre-owned vehicle retail 168,865

199,646 (15.4) % Vehicle wholesale 14,021

5,432 158.1 % Finance and insurance 1,881

2,072 (9.2) % Service, body and parts and other 19,179

21,807 (12.1) % LIFO 91

4,049 (97.8) % Total cost applicable to revenues 592,262

698,662 (15.2) % Gross profit 130,483

186,056 (29.9) % Depreciation and amortization 15,587

13,464 15.8 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 146,698

152,262 (3.7) % (Loss) income from operations (31,802)

20,330 NM Other income (expense):







Floor plan interest expense (19,745)

(17,624) 12.0 % Other interest expense (15,924)

(6,484) 145.6 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (799)

856 NM (Loss) gain on sale of property and equipment 1,044

(21) NM Total other expense, net (35,424)

(23,273) 52.2 % Loss before income taxes (67,226)

(2,943) NM Income tax benefit (expense) (16,640)

642 NM Net loss (83,866)

(2,301) NM Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (6,174)

(3,590) 72.0 % Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common

stock and participating securities $ (90,040)

$ (5,891) NM









Loss per share:







Basic $ (6.24)

$ (0.44) NM Diluted $ (6.24)

$ (0.49) NM Weighted average shares used for EPS calculations:







Basic 14,418,692

13,470,219

Diluted 14,418,692

13,470,219



*NM - not meaningful

Total Results Summary

Three Months Ended September 30, Variance

2024

2023 Gross profit margins









New vehicle retail 9.2 %

10.8 % (160) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 18.2 %

20.5 % (230) bps Vehicle wholesale (9.1) %

1.5 % NM

Finance and insurance 96.7 %

96.5 % 20 bps Service, body and parts and other 55.4 %

50.0 % 540 bps Total gross profit margin 21.2 %

19.4 % 180 bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO) 21.1 %

20.3 % 80 bps











Retail units sold









New vehicle retail 1,666

2,046 (18.6) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 1,084

1,162 (6.7) %

Total retail units sold 2,750

3,208 (14.3) %













Average selling price per retail unit









New vehicle retail $ 73,404

$ 84,505 (13.1) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 55,514

64,595 (14.1) %













Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)









New vehicle retail $ 6,758

$ 9,148 (26.1) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 10,108

13,224 (23.6) %

Finance and insurance 5,741

4,954 15.9 %













Revenue mix









New vehicle retail 57.3 %

61.6 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 28.2 %

26.7 %



Vehicle wholesale 0.8 %

0.7 %



Finance and insurance 7.7 %

5.9 %



Service, body and parts and other 6.0 %

5.1 %





100.0 %

100.0 %















Gross profit mix









New vehicle retail 24.8 %

34.4 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 24.2 %

28.2 %



Vehicle wholesale (0.4) %

0.1 %



Finance and insurance 34.8 %

29.2 %



Service, body and parts and other 15.7 %

13.0 %



LIFO 0.9 %

(4.9) %





100.0 %

100.0 %





*NM - not meaningful



Nine Months Ended September 30, Variance

2024

2023 Gross profit margins









New vehicle retail 7.2 %

12.5 % (530) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 15.8 %

20.4 % (460) bps Vehicle wholesale (23.9) %

0.9 % NM

Finance and insurance 96.3 %

95.9 % 40 bps Service, body and parts and other 54.1 %

51.5 % 260 bps Total gross profit margin 18.1 %

21.0 % (290) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO) 18.1 %

21.5 % (340) bps











Retail units sold









New vehicle retail 5,742

6,005 (4.4) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 3,692

3,854 (4.2) %

Total retail units sold 9,434

9,859 (4.3) %













Average selling price per retail unit









New vehicle retail $ 72,852

$ 88,659 (17.8) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 54,350

65,082 (16.5) %













Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)









New vehicle retail $ 5,240

$ 11,114 (52.9) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 8,612

13,279 (35.1) %

Finance and insurance 5,175

4,972 4.1 %













Revenue mix









New vehicle retail 57.9 %

60.2 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 27.8 %

28.4 %



Vehicle wholesale 1.6 %

0.6 %



Finance and insurance 7.0 %

5.8 %



Service, body and parts and other 5.7 %

5.0 %





100.0 %

100.0 %















Gross profit mix









New vehicle retail 23.1 %

35.9 %



Pre-owned vehicle retail 24.4 %

27.5 %



Vehicle wholesale (2.1) %

- %



Finance and insurance 37.4 %

26.3 %



Service, body and parts and other 17.3 %

12.4 %



LIFO (0.1) %

(2.1) %





100.0 %

100.0 %





*NM - not meaningful

Other Metrics

Adjusted

As Reported

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 SG&A as a % of revenue 20.8 %

16.7 %

21.5 %

17.2 % SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO 98.8 %

82.1 %

101.9 %

84.5 % (Loss) income from operations as a % of revenue (2.2) %

2.0 %

(2.7) %

0.6 % (Loss) income from operations as a % of gross profit,

excluding LIFO (10.3) %

9.8 %

(12.6) %

2.8 % (Loss) income before income taxes as % of revenue (7.7) %

(1.2) %

(8.5) %

(2.6) % Net (loss) income as a % of revenue (7.6) %

(1.0) %

(8.3) %

(2.0) %



Adjusted

As Reported

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 SG&A as a % of revenue 19.8 %

16.8 %

20.3 %

17.2 % SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO 109.6 %

78.3 %

112.3 %

80.1 % (Loss) income from operations as a % of revenue (3.9) %

3.1 %

(4.4) %

2.3 % (Loss) income from operations as a % of gross profit,

excluding LIFO (21.5) %

14.6 %

(24.4) %

10.7 % (Loss) income before income taxes as % of revenue (8.7) %

0.4 %

(9.3) %

(0.3) % Net (loss) income as a % of revenue (8.6) %

0.3 %

(11.6) %

(0.3) %

Other Highlights

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Store Count





Dealerships 23

24







Days Supply*





New vehicle inventory 235

380 Pre-owned vehicle inventory 76

132 *Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90-day historical average cost of sales level.

Same-Store Results Summary

Three Months Ended September 30,

Variance ($ in thousands, except per vehicle data) 2024

2023

Revenues











New vehicle retail $ 105,432

$ 163,622

(35.6) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 52,166

70,236

(25.7) %

Vehicle wholesale 1,340

2,055

(34.8) %

Finance and insurance 14,127

15,552

(9.2) %

Service, body and parts and other 11,279

12,841

(12.2) %

Total revenues $ 184,344

$ 264,306

(30.3) %















Gross profit











New vehicle retail $ 9,385

$ 17,208

(45.5) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 9,334

14,435

(35.3) %

Vehicle wholesale 49

31

58.1 %

Finance and insurance 13,655

15,017

(9.1) %

Service, body and parts and other 6,166

6,662

(7.4) %

LIFO 350

(2,663)

(113.1) %

Total gross profit $ 38,939

$ 50,690

(23.2) %















Gross profit margins











New vehicle retail 8.9 %

10.5 %

(160) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 17.9 %

20.6 %

(270) bps Vehicle wholesale 3.7 %

1.5 %

220 bps Finance and insurance 96.7 %

96.6 %

10 bps Service, body and parts and other 54.7 %

51.9 %

280 bps Total gross profit margin 21.1 %

19.2 %

190 bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO) 20.9 %

20.2 %

70 bps













Retail units sold











New vehicle retail 1,365

1,865

(26.8) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 913

1,071

(14.8) %

Total retail units sold 2,278

2,936

(22.4) %















Average selling price per retail unit











New vehicle retail $ 77,240

$ 87,733

(12.0) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 57,137

65,580

(12.9) %















Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)









New vehicle retail $ 6,875

$ 9,227

(25.5) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 10,223

13,478

(24.2) %

Finance and insurance 5,994

5,115

17.2 %

*NM - not meaningful



Nine Months Ended September 30,

Variance

(In thousands, except per vehicle data) 2024

2023



Revenues











New vehicle retail $ 354,704

$ 504,127

(30) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 166,013

232,452

(29) %

Vehicle wholesale 8,861

5,222

70 %

Finance and insurance 42,357

48,330

(12) %

Service, body and parts and other 34,737

39,852

(13) %

Total revenues $ 606,672

$ 829,983

(27) %















Gross profit











New vehicle retail $ 24,666

$ 62,636

(61) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 25,986

47,682

(46) %

Vehicle wholesale (1,438)

44

NM

Finance and insurance 40,728

46,354

(12) %

Service, body and parts and other 18,637

20,075

(7) %

LIFO (91)

(4,049)

(98) %

Total gross profit $ 108,488

$ 172,742

(37) %















Gross profit margins











New vehicle retail 7.0 %

12.4 %

(540) bps Pre-owned vehicle retail 15.7 %

20.5 %

(480) bps Vehicle wholesale (16.2) %

0.8 %

NM

Finance and insurance 96.2 %

95.9 %

30 bps Service, body and parts and other 53.7 %

50.4 %

330 bps Total gross profit margin 17.9 %

20.8 %

(290) bps Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO) 17.9 %

21.3 %

(340) bps













Retail units sold











New vehicle retail 4,511

5,543

(19) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 2,950

3,534

(17) %

Total retail units sold 7,461

9,077

(18) %















Average selling price per retail unit











New vehicle retail $ 78,631

$ 90,948

(14) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 56,276

65,776

(14) %















Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)









New vehicle retail $ 5,468

$ 11,300

(52) %

Pre-owned vehicle retail 8,809

13,492

(35) %

Finance and insurance 5,459

5,107

7 %

*NM - not meaningful

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Current assets





Cash $ 13,536

$ 58,085 Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 23,642

22,694 Inventories 310,671

456,087 Income tax receivable 7,254

7,416 Prepaid expenses and other 3,467

2,614 Total current assets 358,570

546,896







Long-term assets





Property and equipment, net 273,733

265,726 Operating lease assets 25,571

26,377 Intangible assets, net 74,442

80,546 Other assets 3,630

2,750 Deferred income tax asset -

15,444 Total assets $ 735,946

$ 937,739







Current liabilities





Floor plan notes payable $ 316,551

$ 446,783 Revolving line of credit, current portion 17,500

- Other current liabilities 57,967

53,194 Total current liabilities 392,018

499,977







Long-term liabilities





Financing liability, non-current portion, net 90,540

91,401 Revolving line of credit, non-current portion 23,500

49,500 Long-term debt, non-current portion, net 27,590

28,075 Related party debt, non-current portion, net 43,152

33,354 Warrant liabilities 5,706

- Other long-term liabilities 22,512

22,242 Total liabilities 605,018

724,549







Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 62,363

56,193 Stockholders' Equity 68,565

156,997 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 735,946

$ 937,739

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2024

2023 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (83,866)

$ (2,301) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Stock-based compensation 1,495

2,067 Bad debt expense 46

9 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 9,481

7,992 Amortization of intangible assets 6,106

5,501 Amortization of debt discount 1,508

327 Non-cash operating lease (benefit) expense (497)

201 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment (1,044)

21 Deferred income taxes 16,700

(116) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 799

(856) Impairment charges -

629 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (994)

3,221 Inventories 145,416

18,427 Prepaid expenses and other (853)

(1,196) Income tax receivable/payable 165

(621) Other assets (882)

(169) Accounts payable (1,601)

5,511 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,588

1,787 Total adjustments 182,433

42,735 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 98,567

$ 40,434









Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities, as reported $ 98,567

$ 40,434 Net repayments on floor plan notes payable (129,169)

(13,967) Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with acquired new

inventory -

(19,726) Adjusted net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (30,602)

$ 6,741

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As reported Loss on

change in fair

value of

warrant

liabilities LIFO Transaction

costs Severance

and transition

costs Deferred tax

valuation

allowance Adjusted Costs applicable to revenue $ 168,152 $ - $ 350 $ - $ - $ - $ 168,502 Selling, general and administrative expenses 45,802 - - (1,296) (100) - 44,406 (Loss) income from operations (5,659) - (350) 1,296 100 - (4,613) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (462) 462 - - - - - (Loss) income before income taxes (18,046) 462 (350) 1,296 100 - (16,538) Income tax (expense) benefit 381 2 (1) 5 - 1 388 Net (loss) income (17,665) 464 (351) 1,301 100 1 (16,150) Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (2,159) - - - - - (2,159) Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to common stock and participating securities $ (19,824) $ 464 $ (351) $ 1,301 $ 100 $ 1 $ (18,309)















Diluted loss per share $ (1.37)









$ (1.27) Shares used for diluted calculation 14,439,861









14,439,861



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As reported LIFO Transaction costs Severance and

transition costs Adjusted Costs applicable to revenue $ 226,241 $ (2,663) $ - $ - $ 223,578 Selling, general and administrative expenses 48,250 - (727) (625) 46,898 Income from operations 1,589 2,663 727 625 5,604 (Loss) income before income taxes (7,391) 2,663 727 625 (3,376) Income tax benefit (expense) 1,805 (873) (238) (205) 489 Net (loss) income (5,586) 1,790 489 420 (2,887) Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (1,210) - - - (1,210) Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to common stock and participating securities $ (6,796) $ 1,790 $ 489 $ 420 $ (4,097)











Diluted loss per share $ (0.48)





$ (0.29) Shares used for diluted calculation 14,263,367





14,263,367



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As reported Loss on

change in

fair value of

warrant

liabilities LIFO Transaction

costs Severance

and

transition

costs Deferred

tax

valuation

allowance Uninsured

loss Adjusted Costs applicable to revenue $ 592,262 $ - $ (91) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 592,171 Selling, general and administrative expenses 146,698 - - (2,925) (199) - (481) 143,093 (Loss) income from operations (31,802) - 91 2,925 199 - 481 (28,106) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (799) 799 - - - - - - (Loss) income before income taxes (67,226) 799 91 2,925 199 - 481 (62,731) Income tax (expense) benefit (16,640) 5 1 20 1 17,262 3 652 Net (loss) income (83,866) 804 92 2,945 200 17,262 484 (62,079) Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (6,174) - - - - - - (6,174) Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to common stock and participating securities $ (90,040) $ 804 $ 92 $ 2,945 $ 200 $ 17,262 $ 484 $ (68,253)

















Diluted loss per share $ (6.24)











$ (4.73) Shares used for diluted calculation 14,418,692











14,418,692



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) As reported Gain on

change in

fair value of

warrant liabilities LIFO Transaction

costs Severance

and

transition

costs Impairment

charge Uninsured

loss Adjusted Costs applicable to revenue $ 698,662 $ - $ (4,049) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 694,613 Selling, general and administrative expenses 152,262 - - (1,198) (1,278) (629) (300) 148,857 Income from operations 20,330 - 4,049 1,198 1,278 629 300 27,784 Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities 856 (856) - - - - - - (Loss) income before income taxes (2,943) (856) 4,049 1,198 1,278 629 300 3,655 Income tax benefit (expense) 642 - (1,140) (337) (360) (119) (106) (1,420) Net (loss) income (2,301) (856) 2,909 861 918 510 194 2,235 Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (3,590) - - - - - - (3,590) Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income

attributable to common stock and participating securities $ (5,891) $ (856) $ 2,909 $ 861 $ 918 $ 510 $ 194 $ (1,355)

















Diluted loss per share $ (0.49)











$ (0.07) Shares used for diluted calculation 13,470,219











13,470,219

