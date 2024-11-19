Lazydays RV: Lazydays Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GORV) today announced its third quarter 2024 earnings results.
Ron Fleming, Interim CEO, said, "Despite challenging financial results during the third quarter, which continued to be impacted by economic and other industry-wide demand headwinds, we are very encouraged by the completion of last week's recapitalization transactions. These transformative transactions have fortified the Company's financial foundation and operational focus and mark a turning point for Lazydays as we position ourselves for a stronger, more agile future. With a streamlined balance sheet, enhanced liquidity, and a simplified dealership network, we are better equipped to navigate the evolving RV landscape and deliver on our commitment to industry leadership."
Total revenue for the third quarter was $213.5 million compared to $280.7 million for the same period in 2023. Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $722.7 million compared to $884.7 million for the same period in 2023.
Net loss for the third quarter was $17.7 million compared to net loss of $5.6 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $16.2 million compared to adjusted net loss of $2.9 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss per diluted share was $1.37 compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.48 for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.27 compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.29 for the same period in 2023.
Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $83.9 million compared to net loss of $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $62.1 million compared to adjusted net income of $2.2 million for the same period in 2023. Net loss per diluted share was $6.24 compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.49 for the same period in 2023. Adjusted net loss per diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, was $4.73 compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.07 for the same period in 2023.
See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures for additional details regarding our adjusted results of operations.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted cash flow from operations, adjusted costs applicable to revenue, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted SG&A, and adjusted income (loss) from operations. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, and also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the following tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.
Results of Operations
Three Months Ended September 30,
Variance
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
2024
2023
%
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 122,291
$ 172,898
(29.3) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
60,177
75,059
(19.8) %
Vehicle wholesale
1,801
2,056
(12.4) %
Finance and insurance
16,333
16,462
(0.8) %
Service, body and parts and other
12,863
14,207
(9.5) %
Total revenues
213,465
280,682
(23.9) %
Cost applicable to revenues
New vehicle retail
111,032
154,181
(28.0) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
49,220
59,693
(17.5) %
Vehicle wholesale
1,964
2,026
(3.1) %
Finance and insurance
544
569
(4.4) %
Service, body and parts and other
5,742
7,109
(19.2) %
LIFO
(350)
2,663
(113.1) %
Total cost applicable to revenues
168,152
226,241
(25.7) %
Gross profit
45,313
54,441
(16.8) %
Depreciation and amortization
5,170
4,602
12.3 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
45,802
48,250
(5.1) %
(Loss) income from operations
(5,659)
1,589
NM
Other income (expense):
Floor plan interest expense
(6,361)
(6,258)
1.6 %
Other interest expense
(5,564)
(2,701)
106.0 %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(462)
-
NM
(Loss) gain on sale of property and equipment
-
(21)
NM
Total other expense, net
(12,387)
(8,980)
37.9 %
Loss before income taxes
(18,046)
(7,391)
NM
Income tax benefit (expense)
381
1,805
(78.9) %
Net loss
(17,665)
(5,586)
NM
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(2,159)
(1,210)
78.4 %
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common
$ (19,824)
$ (6,796)
NM
Loss per share:
Basic
$ (1.37)
$ (0.48)
NM
Diluted
$ (1.37)
$ (0.48)
NM
Weighted average shares used for EPS calculations:
Basic
14,439,861
14,263,367
Diluted
14,439,861
14,263,367
*NM - not meaningful
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Variance
(In thousands except share and per share amounts)
2024
2023
%
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 418,315
$ 532,397
(21.4) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
200,661
250,825
(20.0) %
Vehicle wholesale
11,318
5,480
106.5 %
Finance and insurance
50,703
51,085
(0.7) %
Service, body and parts and other
41,748
44,931
(7.1) %
Total revenues
722,745
884,718
(18.3) %
Cost applicable to revenues
New vehicle retail
388,225
465,656
(16.6) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
168,865
199,646
(15.4) %
Vehicle wholesale
14,021
5,432
158.1 %
Finance and insurance
1,881
2,072
(9.2) %
Service, body and parts and other
19,179
21,807
(12.1) %
LIFO
91
4,049
(97.8) %
Total cost applicable to revenues
592,262
698,662
(15.2) %
Gross profit
130,483
186,056
(29.9) %
Depreciation and amortization
15,587
13,464
15.8 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
146,698
152,262
(3.7) %
(Loss) income from operations
(31,802)
20,330
NM
Other income (expense):
Floor plan interest expense
(19,745)
(17,624)
12.0 %
Other interest expense
(15,924)
(6,484)
145.6 %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(799)
856
NM
(Loss) gain on sale of property and equipment
1,044
(21)
NM
Total other expense, net
(35,424)
(23,273)
52.2 %
Loss before income taxes
(67,226)
(2,943)
NM
Income tax benefit (expense)
(16,640)
642
NM
Net loss
(83,866)
(2,301)
NM
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(6,174)
(3,590)
72.0 %
Net loss and comprehensive loss attributable to common
$ (90,040)
$ (5,891)
NM
Loss per share:
Basic
$ (6.24)
$ (0.44)
NM
Diluted
$ (6.24)
$ (0.49)
NM
Weighted average shares used for EPS calculations:
Basic
14,418,692
13,470,219
Diluted
14,418,692
13,470,219
*NM - not meaningful
Total Results Summary
Three Months Ended September 30,
Variance
2024
2023
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
9.2 %
10.8 %
(160)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
18.2 %
20.5 %
(230)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
(9.1) %
1.5 %
NM
Finance and insurance
96.7 %
96.5 %
20
bps
Service, body and parts and other
55.4 %
50.0 %
540
bps
Total gross profit margin
21.2 %
19.4 %
180
bps
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
21.1 %
20.3 %
80
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
1,666
2,046
(18.6) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
1,084
1,162
(6.7) %
Total retail units sold
2,750
3,208
(14.3) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 73,404
$ 84,505
(13.1) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
55,514
64,595
(14.1) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 6,758
$ 9,148
(26.1) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
10,108
13,224
(23.6) %
Finance and insurance
5,741
4,954
15.9 %
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
57.3 %
61.6 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
28.2 %
26.7 %
Vehicle wholesale
0.8 %
0.7 %
Finance and insurance
7.7 %
5.9 %
Service, body and parts and other
6.0 %
5.1 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Gross profit mix
New vehicle retail
24.8 %
34.4 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
24.2 %
28.2 %
Vehicle wholesale
(0.4) %
0.1 %
Finance and insurance
34.8 %
29.2 %
Service, body and parts and other
15.7 %
13.0 %
LIFO
0.9 %
(4.9) %
100.0 %
100.0 %
*NM - not meaningful
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Variance
2024
2023
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
7.2 %
12.5 %
(530)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
15.8 %
20.4 %
(460)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
(23.9) %
0.9 %
NM
Finance and insurance
96.3 %
95.9 %
40
bps
Service, body and parts and other
54.1 %
51.5 %
260
bps
Total gross profit margin
18.1 %
21.0 %
(290)
bps
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
18.1 %
21.5 %
(340)
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
5,742
6,005
(4.4) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
3,692
3,854
(4.2) %
Total retail units sold
9,434
9,859
(4.3) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 72,852
$ 88,659
(17.8) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
54,350
65,082
(16.5) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 5,240
$ 11,114
(52.9) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
8,612
13,279
(35.1) %
Finance and insurance
5,175
4,972
4.1 %
Revenue mix
New vehicle retail
57.9 %
60.2 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
27.8 %
28.4 %
Vehicle wholesale
1.6 %
0.6 %
Finance and insurance
7.0 %
5.8 %
Service, body and parts and other
5.7 %
5.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Gross profit mix
New vehicle retail
23.1 %
35.9 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
24.4 %
27.5 %
Vehicle wholesale
(2.1) %
- %
Finance and insurance
37.4 %
26.3 %
Service, body and parts and other
17.3 %
12.4 %
LIFO
(0.1) %
(2.1) %
100.0 %
100.0 %
*NM - not meaningful
Other Metrics
Adjusted
As Reported
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
SG&A as a % of revenue
20.8 %
16.7 %
21.5 %
17.2 %
SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO
98.8 %
82.1 %
101.9 %
84.5 %
(Loss) income from operations as a % of revenue
(2.2) %
2.0 %
(2.7) %
0.6 %
(Loss) income from operations as a % of gross profit,
(10.3) %
9.8 %
(12.6) %
2.8 %
(Loss) income before income taxes as % of revenue
(7.7) %
(1.2) %
(8.5) %
(2.6) %
Net (loss) income as a % of revenue
(7.6) %
(1.0) %
(8.3) %
(2.0) %
Adjusted
As Reported
Nine Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
SG&A as a % of revenue
19.8 %
16.8 %
20.3 %
17.2 %
SG&A as % of gross profit, excluding LIFO
109.6 %
78.3 %
112.3 %
80.1 %
(Loss) income from operations as a % of revenue
(3.9) %
3.1 %
(4.4) %
2.3 %
(Loss) income from operations as a % of gross profit,
(21.5) %
14.6 %
(24.4) %
10.7 %
(Loss) income before income taxes as % of revenue
(8.7) %
0.4 %
(9.3) %
(0.3) %
Net (loss) income as a % of revenue
(8.6) %
0.3 %
(11.6) %
(0.3) %
Other Highlights
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Store Count
Dealerships
23
24
Days Supply*
New vehicle inventory
235
380
Pre-owned vehicle inventory
76
132
*Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90-day historical average cost of sales level.
Same-Store Results Summary
Three Months Ended September 30,
Variance
($ in thousands, except per vehicle data)
2024
2023
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 105,432
$ 163,622
(35.6) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
52,166
70,236
(25.7) %
Vehicle wholesale
1,340
2,055
(34.8) %
Finance and insurance
14,127
15,552
(9.2) %
Service, body and parts and other
11,279
12,841
(12.2) %
Total revenues
$ 184,344
$ 264,306
(30.3) %
Gross profit
New vehicle retail
$ 9,385
$ 17,208
(45.5) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
9,334
14,435
(35.3) %
Vehicle wholesale
49
31
58.1 %
Finance and insurance
13,655
15,017
(9.1) %
Service, body and parts and other
6,166
6,662
(7.4) %
LIFO
350
(2,663)
(113.1) %
Total gross profit
$ 38,939
$ 50,690
(23.2) %
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
8.9 %
10.5 %
(160)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
17.9 %
20.6 %
(270)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
3.7 %
1.5 %
220
bps
Finance and insurance
96.7 %
96.6 %
10
bps
Service, body and parts and other
54.7 %
51.9 %
280
bps
Total gross profit margin
21.1 %
19.2 %
190
bps
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
20.9 %
20.2 %
70
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
1,365
1,865
(26.8) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
913
1,071
(14.8) %
Total retail units sold
2,278
2,936
(22.4) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 77,240
$ 87,733
(12.0) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
57,137
65,580
(12.9) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 6,875
$ 9,227
(25.5) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
10,223
13,478
(24.2) %
Finance and insurance
5,994
5,115
17.2 %
*NM - not meaningful
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Variance
(In thousands, except per vehicle data)
2024
2023
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 354,704
$ 504,127
(30) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
166,013
232,452
(29) %
Vehicle wholesale
8,861
5,222
70 %
Finance and insurance
42,357
48,330
(12) %
Service, body and parts and other
34,737
39,852
(13) %
Total revenues
$ 606,672
$ 829,983
(27) %
Gross profit
New vehicle retail
$ 24,666
$ 62,636
(61) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
25,986
47,682
(46) %
Vehicle wholesale
(1,438)
44
NM
Finance and insurance
40,728
46,354
(12) %
Service, body and parts and other
18,637
20,075
(7) %
LIFO
(91)
(4,049)
(98) %
Total gross profit
$ 108,488
$ 172,742
(37) %
Gross profit margins
New vehicle retail
7.0 %
12.4 %
(540)
bps
Pre-owned vehicle retail
15.7 %
20.5 %
(480)
bps
Vehicle wholesale
(16.2) %
0.8 %
NM
Finance and insurance
96.2 %
95.9 %
30
bps
Service, body and parts and other
53.7 %
50.4 %
330
bps
Total gross profit margin
17.9 %
20.8 %
(290)
bps
Total gross profit margin (excluding LIFO)
17.9 %
21.3 %
(340)
bps
Retail units sold
New vehicle retail
4,511
5,543
(19) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
2,950
3,534
(17) %
Total retail units sold
7,461
9,077
(18) %
Average selling price per retail unit
New vehicle retail
$ 78,631
$ 90,948
(14) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
56,276
65,776
(14) %
Average gross profit per retail unit (excluding LIFO)
New vehicle retail
$ 5,468
$ 11,300
(52) %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
8,809
13,492
(35) %
Finance and insurance
5,459
5,107
7 %
*NM - not meaningful
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
Current assets
Cash
$ 13,536
$ 58,085
Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
23,642
22,694
Inventories
310,671
456,087
Income tax receivable
7,254
7,416
Prepaid expenses and other
3,467
2,614
Total current assets
358,570
546,896
Long-term assets
Property and equipment, net
273,733
265,726
Operating lease assets
25,571
26,377
Intangible assets, net
74,442
80,546
Other assets
3,630
2,750
Deferred income tax asset
-
15,444
Total assets
$ 735,946
$ 937,739
Current liabilities
Floor plan notes payable
$ 316,551
$ 446,783
Revolving line of credit, current portion
17,500
-
Other current liabilities
57,967
53,194
Total current liabilities
392,018
499,977
Long-term liabilities
Financing liability, non-current portion, net
90,540
91,401
Revolving line of credit, non-current portion
23,500
49,500
Long-term debt, non-current portion, net
27,590
28,075
Related party debt, non-current portion, net
43,152
33,354
Warrant liabilities
5,706
-
Other long-term liabilities
22,512
22,242
Total liabilities
605,018
724,549
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
62,363
56,193
Stockholders' Equity
68,565
156,997
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 735,946
$ 937,739
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Operating Activities
Net loss
$ (83,866)
$ (2,301)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
Stock-based compensation
1,495
2,067
Bad debt expense
46
9
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
9,481
7,992
Amortization of intangible assets
6,106
5,501
Amortization of debt discount
1,508
327
Non-cash operating lease (benefit) expense
(497)
201
(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment
(1,044)
21
Deferred income taxes
16,700
(116)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
799
(856)
Impairment charges
-
629
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
(994)
3,221
Inventories
145,416
18,427
Prepaid expenses and other
(853)
(1,196)
Income tax receivable/payable
165
(621)
Other assets
(882)
(169)
Accounts payable
(1,601)
5,511
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
6,588
1,787
Total adjustments
182,433
42,735
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 98,567
$ 40,434
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities, as reported
$ 98,567
$ 40,434
Net repayments on floor plan notes payable
(129,169)
(13,967)
Minus borrowings on floor plan notes payable associated with acquired new
-
(19,726)
Adjusted net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
$ (30,602)
$ 6,741
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
As reported
Loss on
LIFO
Transaction
Severance
Deferred tax
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenue
$ 168,152
$ -
$ 350
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 168,502
Selling, general and administrative expenses
45,802
-
-
(1,296)
(100)
-
44,406
(Loss) income from operations
(5,659)
-
(350)
1,296
100
-
(4,613)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(462)
462
-
-
-
-
-
(Loss) income before income taxes
(18,046)
462
(350)
1,296
100
-
(16,538)
Income tax (expense) benefit
381
2
(1)
5
-
1
388
Net (loss) income
(17,665)
464
(351)
1,301
100
1
(16,150)
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(2,159)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,159)
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income
$ (19,824)
$ 464
$ (351)
$ 1,301
$ 100
$ 1
$ (18,309)
Diluted loss per share
$ (1.37)
$ (1.27)
Shares used for diluted calculation
14,439,861
14,439,861
Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
As reported
LIFO
Transaction costs
Severance and
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenue
$ 226,241
$ (2,663)
$ -
$ -
$ 223,578
Selling, general and administrative expenses
48,250
-
(727)
(625)
46,898
Income from operations
1,589
2,663
727
625
5,604
(Loss) income before income taxes
(7,391)
2,663
727
625
(3,376)
Income tax benefit (expense)
1,805
(873)
(238)
(205)
489
Net (loss) income
(5,586)
1,790
489
420
(2,887)
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(1,210)
-
-
-
(1,210)
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income
$ (6,796)
$ 1,790
$ 489
$ 420
$ (4,097)
Diluted loss per share
$ (0.48)
$ (0.29)
Shares used for diluted calculation
14,263,367
14,263,367
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
As reported
Loss on
LIFO
Transaction
Severance
Deferred
Uninsured
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenue
$ 592,262
$ -
$ (91)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 592,171
Selling, general and administrative expenses
146,698
-
-
(2,925)
(199)
-
(481)
143,093
(Loss) income from operations
(31,802)
-
91
2,925
199
-
481
(28,106)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(799)
799
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Loss) income before income taxes
(67,226)
799
91
2,925
199
-
481
(62,731)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(16,640)
5
1
20
1
17,262
3
652
Net (loss) income
(83,866)
804
92
2,945
200
17,262
484
(62,079)
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(6,174)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,174)
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income
$ (90,040)
$ 804
$ 92
$ 2,945
$ 200
$ 17,262
$ 484
$ (68,253)
Diluted loss per share
$ (6.24)
$ (4.73)
Shares used for diluted calculation
14,418,692
14,418,692
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
As reported
Gain on
LIFO
Transaction
Severance
Impairment
Uninsured
Adjusted
Costs applicable to revenue
$ 698,662
$ -
$ (4,049)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 694,613
Selling, general and administrative expenses
152,262
-
-
(1,198)
(1,278)
(629)
(300)
148,857
Income from operations
20,330
-
4,049
1,198
1,278
629
300
27,784
Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities
856
(856)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(Loss) income before income taxes
(2,943)
(856)
4,049
1,198
1,278
629
300
3,655
Income tax benefit (expense)
642
-
(1,140)
(337)
(360)
(119)
(106)
(1,420)
Net (loss) income
(2,301)
(856)
2,909
861
918
510
194
2,235
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(3,590)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,590)
Net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income
$ (5,891)
$ (856)
$ 2,909
$ 861
$ 918
$ 510
$ 194
$ (1,355)
Diluted loss per share
$ (0.49)
$ (0.07)
Shares used for diluted calculation
13,470,219
13,470,219
SOURCE Lazydays RV