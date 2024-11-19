Nestlé, the Swiss food giant, has unveiled a bold plan dubbed "Accelerating Nestlé" in response to recent market headwinds. The company's stock has plummeted 20% this year, driven by a strong Swiss franc and cautious consumer behavior. To counter this downturn, Nestlé aims to increase marketing investments from 8% to 9% of revenue by 2025, targeting enhanced growth and market position. The firm has also adjusted its mid-term goals, now pursuing organic sales growth of at least 4% and an operating profit margin exceeding 17% in a "normal business environment."

Mixed Analyst Reactions

Financial experts remain cautiously optimistic about Nestlé's new strategy. While some view the targets as realistic and appreciate the avoidance of more drastic margin cuts, others express skepticism, citing a lack of detailed growth plans. The Baader Bank maintains an "Add" recommendation with a price target of 92 francs. Critics note the absence of specific information on restructuring and investment costs, complicating long-term impact assessments. The stock initially reacted negatively to the announcements, with shares trading down 1.7% at 76.86 CHF, as investors closely monitor the strategy's implementation and its potential effects on future stock performance.

Ad

Fresh Nestle information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Nestle analysis...