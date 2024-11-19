Anzeige
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Exail wins a navigation system order for a navy in the Asia-Pacific region

Finanznachrichten News

Press release

Paris, 19 November 2024

Exail Technologies has secured a significant commercial success for its navigation and positioning systems for a naval defense application. A navy in the Asia-Pacific region has decided to equip its autonomous drones (surface drones and underwater drones) with a set of high-tech equipment to meet navigation and underwater imaging needs.

This is a very significant contract for the Navigation and positioning activity, worth several million euros, with deliveries starting in 2025.

The contract includes:

  • Inertial navigation systems from the Marins range, the most precise of the group.
  • GAPS underwater acoustic positioning systems.
  • Seapix-FLS forward-looking sonars.

This same navy, a partner of the group for several decades, has also expressed additional needs for other systems offered by Exail, both in navigation equipment and robotic systems.

This order illustrates the growing use of autonomous systems in the naval field by navies around the world and the resulting needs. Exail benefits from this underlying trend in its two main activities: the sale of navigation systems embedded in autonomous vehicles, a segment in which the company is a world leader; and the sale of autonomous robotic systems, including surface or underwater drones.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technologies in the field of autonomous robotics with vertical integration of its activities. The group offers complex systems of drones, navigation, as well as products for aerospace and photonics. Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and security for its civil and military clients operating in harsh environments and generates its revenue in nearly 80 countries.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their fields.

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts :
Investors Relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media Relations
Manon Clairet
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJ2aZMVtapiXlXBtk8hpmGZnm2dmmGHFaZXLlGFpZpeYaJuUyGiVb8qXZnFpnWlo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88842-cp_exail-technologies_commande-fls-navigation_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
