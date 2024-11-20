Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
20.11.24
15:09 Uhr
51,28 Euro
+0,22
+0,43 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
20.11.2024 15:10 Uhr
157 Leser
Ørsted's financial calendar 2025

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted's financial calendar 2025 
20-Nov-2024 / 14:37 CET/CEST 
20.11.2024 14:37:13 CET | Ørsted A/S | Financial Calendar 
Ørsted has planned the following release dates for the financial reports and the annual general meeting: 
6 February 2025: Annual report 2024 
19 February 2025: Deadline for shareholders for submission of proposals for the agenda of the annual general meeting 
3 April 2025: Annual general meeting 
7 May 2025: Interim report for the first quarter of 2025 
13 August 2025: Interim report for the first half-year of 2025 
5 November 2025: Interim report for the first nine months of 2025 
Financial reports are expected to be released around 8:00 CET on the days referred to. 
For further information, please contact: 
Global Media Relations 
Lina Danstrup 
+45 99 55 76 96 
lidan@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,400 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2023, the group's revenue was DKK 79.3 billion (EUR 10.6 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and X. 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  360366 
EQS News ID:  2034943 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2024 08:37 ET (13:37 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
