DJ Ørsted's financial calendar 2025

Ørsted has planned the following release dates for the financial reports and the annual general meeting: 6 February 2025: Annual report 2024 19 February 2025: Deadline for shareholders for submission of proposals for the agenda of the annual general meeting 3 April 2025: Annual general meeting 7 May 2025: Interim report for the first quarter of 2025 13 August 2025: Interim report for the first half-year of 2025 5 November 2025: Interim report for the first nine months of 2025 Financial reports are expected to be released around 8:00 CET on the days referred to.

November 20, 2024 08:37 ET (13:37 GMT)