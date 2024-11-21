Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
21.11.24
08:08 Uhr
2,115 Euro
+0,025
+1,20 %
21.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
21 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 20 November 2024 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.115     GBP1.764 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.085     GBP1.736 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.103931    GBP1.752568

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,285,020 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1000       2.110         XDUB      08:13:22      00072490641TRLO0 
731       2.110         XDUB      08:13:22      00072490642TRLO0 
1000       2.110         XDUB      08:27:02      00072491279TRLO0 
3383       2.110         XDUB      08:27:02      00072491280TRLO0 
2700       2.110         XDUB      08:27:02      00072491281TRLO0 
3185       2.100         XDUB      08:33:40      00072491580TRLO0 
1287       2.100         XDUB      08:33:40      00072491581TRLO0 
2552       2.100         XDUB      08:33:40      00072491582TRLO0 
979       2.095         XDUB      08:37:40      00072491756TRLO0 
8489       2.110         XDUB      08:56:43      00072492657TRLO0 
8400       2.105         XDUB      08:56:43      00072492659TRLO0 
256       2.105         XDUB      08:56:43      00072492660TRLO0 
6450       2.100         XDUB      09:04:30      00072492960TRLO0 
1657       2.100         XDUB      09:04:30      00072492961TRLO0 
5566       2.105         XDUB      09:15:48      00072493212TRLO0 
1000       2.105         XDUB      09:15:48      00072493213TRLO0 
8330       2.100         XDUB      09:16:11      00072493223TRLO0 
8282       2.100         XDUB      10:30:17      00072495801TRLO0 
235       2.100         XDUB      10:30:17      00072495802TRLO0 
5814       2.100         XDUB      10:30:17      00072495803TRLO0 
1000       2.100         XDUB      10:30:17      00072495804TRLO0 
1711       2.100         XDUB      10:30:17      00072495805TRLO0 
5544       2.100         XDUB      11:06:59      00072497025TRLO0 
1000       2.100         XDUB      11:06:59      00072497026TRLO0 
1796       2.100         XDUB      11:06:59      00072497027TRLO0 
2213       2.095         XDUB      11:40:11      00072498257TRLO0 
4844       2.095         XDUB      11:40:11      00072498258TRLO0 
5165       2.100         XDUB      11:58:23      00072498890TRLO0 
8        2.100         XDUB      12:18:53      00072499843TRLO0 
7268       2.100         XDUB      12:18:53      00072499844TRLO0 
7        2.100         XDUB      12:18:53      00072499845TRLO0 
2932       2.100         XDUB      12:42:53      00072500560TRLO0 
7051       2.110         XDUB      13:10:57      00072501598TRLO0 
6323       2.110         XDUB      13:10:57      00072501599TRLO0 
981       2.110         XDUB      13:10:57      00072501600TRLO0 
3670       2.115         XDUB      13:22:14      00072501942TRLO0 
6655       2.115         XDUB      13:22:14      00072501943TRLO0 
1000       2.115         XDUB      13:22:14      00072501944TRLO0 
5392       2.115         XDUB      13:22:23      00072501947TRLO0 
5817       2.110         XDUB      13:40:53      00072502688TRLO0 
4206       2.110         XDUB      14:12:53      00072504342TRLO0 
3793       2.110         XDUB      14:12:53      00072504343TRLO0 
1000       2.105         XDUB      14:35:36      00072505929TRLO0 
6391       2.105         XDUB      14:35:36      00072505930TRLO0 
8135       2.100         XDUB      14:39:40      00072506391TRLO0 
5233       2.090         XDUB      15:05:46      00072508866TRLO0 
2980       2.090         XDUB      15:05:46      00072508867TRLO0 
5883       2.085         XDUB      15:20:26      00072510564TRLO0 
1151       2.085         XDUB      15:20:26      00072510565TRLO0 
3356       2.110         XDUB      15:51:39      00072512527TRLO0 
1557       2.110         XDUB      15:51:39      00072512528TRLO0 
1000       2.110         XDUB      15:51:39      00072512529TRLO0 
3500       2.110         XDUB      15:57:03      00072512965TRLO0 
4566       2.110         XDUB      15:57:03      00072512966TRLO0 
5576       2.110         XDUB      16:05:25      00072513542TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
713       176.00        XLON      08:13:32      00072490643TRLO0 
541       175.80        XLON      08:26:56      00072491269TRLO0 
2799       175.80        XLON      08:26:56      00072491270TRLO0 
800       175.00        XLON      08:33:40      00072491578TRLO0 
2145       175.00        XLON      08:33:40      00072491579TRLO0 
585       175.20        XLON      08:37:30      00072491744TRLO0 
2726       175.20        XLON      08:37:30      00072491745TRLO0 
279       176.00        XLON      08:44:52      00072492101TRLO0 
3139       176.00        XLON      08:55:56      00072492571TRLO0 
3379       176.00        XLON      08:55:56      00072492572TRLO0 
3993       175.60        XLON      08:56:43      00072492658TRLO0 
2166       175.00        XLON      09:17:19      00072493262TRLO0 
896       175.00        XLON      09:17:19      00072493263TRLO0 
1200       175.60        XLON      10:03:02      00072494933TRLO0 
1668       175.60        XLON      10:03:02      00072494934TRLO0 
1143       175.20        XLON      10:30:17      00072495799TRLO0 
2021       175.20        XLON      10:30:17      00072495800TRLO0 
3206       175.20        XLON      11:06:59      00072497024TRLO0 
2512       174.80        XLON      11:16:08      00072497296TRLO0 
662       174.80        XLON      11:16:08      00072497297TRLO0 
662       174.80        XLON      11:16:08      00072497298TRLO0 
3306       175.00        XLON      12:02:51      00072499093TRLO0 
1711       175.20        XLON      12:18:52      00072499841TRLO0 
1800       175.20        XLON      12:18:52      00072499842TRLO0 
3023       175.00        XLON      12:19:17      00072499853TRLO0 
3178       176.00        XLON      13:10:57      00072501601TRLO0 
3039       176.40        XLON      13:26:51      00072502044TRLO0 
1783       176.00        XLON      13:40:51      00072502685TRLO0 
393       176.00        XLON      13:40:51      00072502686TRLO0 
1159       176.00        XLON      13:40:51      00072502687TRLO0 
1519       175.80        XLON      13:57:45      00072503505TRLO0 
1519       175.80        XLON      13:57:45      00072503506TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

2862       175.60        XLON      14:21:07      00072504918TRLO0 
901       175.60        XLON      14:21:07      00072504919TRLO0 
1700       175.60        XLON      14:21:07      00072504920TRLO0 
3065       175.00        XLON      14:39:40      00072506390TRLO0 
3141       175.00        XLON      14:50:29      00072507504TRLO0 
3205       174.80        XLON      14:53:39      00072507844TRLO0 
749       174.00        XLON      14:58:28      00072508363TRLO0 
1129       174.00        XLON      15:00:47      00072508529TRLO0 
1673       174.00        XLON      15:11:11      00072509761TRLO0 
2927       174.00        XLON      15:11:11      00072509762TRLO0 
81        174.00        XLON      15:11:11      00072509763TRLO0 
4705       173.60        XLON      15:20:26      00072510566TRLO0 
3361       175.40        XLON      15:46:13      00072512146TRLO0 
2990       175.40        XLON      15:49:13      00072512334TRLO0 
499       175.40        XLON      15:49:13      00072512335TRLO0 
5690       175.60        XLON      16:06:55      00072513628TRLO0 
27        175.40        XLON      16:06:58      00072513630TRLO0 
1630       175.40        XLON      16:08:19      00072513737TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  360379 
EQS News ID:  2035057 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

