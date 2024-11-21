Anzeige
easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
21-Nov-2024 / 11:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B7KR2P84 
Issuer Name 
EASYJET PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
Other 
Comments 
Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Bank of America Corporation 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
19-Nov-2024 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
20-Nov-2024 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                                   % 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 0.794420        8.062355          8.856775        67135234 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if   0.869447        8.084356          8.953803 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                  5997928                             0.791273 
GB00B7KR2P84 
 
 
                                  23852                              0.003147 
US2778562098 
 
 
                Sub 6021780                             0.794420% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                    instrument is exercised/ 
                                                    converted 
 
 
                  n/a                                 117742             0.015533 
Right to Recall                           n/a 
 
 
                  17/01/2029                             4560              0.000602 
Physical Option                           n/a 
 
 
                Sub                                   122302             0.016135% 
Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
                  09/12/2024                             Cash              3741114             0.493544 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  15/01/2025                             Cash              24564              0.003241 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/01/2025                             Cash              33739              0.004451 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  28/02/2025                             Cash              3063              0.000404 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/03/2025                             Cash              3442539             0.454155 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/03/2025                             Cash              5529400             0.729463 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  21/03/2025                             Cash              9583494             1.264296 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  28/03/2025                             Cash              17123950            2.259066 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/03/2025                             Cash              90000              0.011873 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  02/04/2025                             Cash              13559646            1.788848 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  22/05/2025                             Cash              1230516             0.162335 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/06/2025                             Cash              949               0.000125 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  04/07/2025                             Cash              3968795             0.523581 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/07/2025                             Cash              75173              0.009917 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  29/08/2025                             Cash              20199              0.002665 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  03/10/2025                             Cash              55969              0.007384 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/10/2025                             Cash              9937              0.001311 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  29/12/2025                             Cash              206               0.000027 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  16/02/2026                             Cash              13056              0.001722 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  18/03/2026                             Cash              376269             0.049639 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  26/05/2026                             Cash              189497             0.024999 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/07/2026                             Cash              1370913             0.180857 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  31/08/2026                             Cash              69825              0.009212 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  16/09/2026                             Cash              7111              0.000938

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2024 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

DJ Holding(s) in Company -2- 

Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  30/10/2026                             Cash              181716             0.023973 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  14/06/2027                             Cash              271820             0.035860 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                  15/02/2028                             Cash              17692              0.002334 
Swaps                                N/A 
 
 
                Sub                                                   60991152            8.046220% 
Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through 
                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking   % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     Bank of America, National 
                  Association 
 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     BofA Securities, Inc. 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     Merrill Lynch B.V. 
 
 
                                                    3.623330            3.830304% 
Bank of America Corporation     Merrill Lynch International 
 
 
 
Bank of America Corporation     BofA Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

20-Nov-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  360646 
EQS News ID:  2035779 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2035779&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2024 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
