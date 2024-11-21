Deutsche Bank is set to strengthen its digital payments presence through the integration of Wero, a PayPal competitor, starting in 2025. This strategic move, part of the European Payments Initiative (EPI), builds upon an existing user base of 14 million across Germany, France, and Belgium. The new payment system, initially launching through Postbank, will enable money transfers via phone numbers or email addresses, with plans to expand into online payments and retail transactions. The bank's financial performance reflects this forward momentum, with third-quarter 2024 earnings per share reaching €0.74, marking a significant improvement from €0.50 in the previous year. Revenue also showed strong growth, increasing by 8.87% to €16.59 billion.

Strategic AI Investment Enhances Market Position

Further solidifying its digital transformation strategy, Deutsche Bank has made a significant investment in Heidelberg-based AI company Aleph Alpha. This move comes as the bank's stock demonstrates resilience, trading at €15.89, showing a robust 31% increase from its yearly low despite sitting 6.58% below its 52-week high of €17.01. Shareholders can anticipate increased returns, with dividend projections for the current year set at €0.663 per share, up substantially from the previous year's €0.450.

