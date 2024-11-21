INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: ADM Montréal Grows, Reaffirming Quebéc's Leading Position in Canadian Manufacturing

Advanced Design & Manufacturing Montréal (ADM Montréal) , Canada's manufacturing destination, successfully concluded at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, attracting thousands of attendees and featuring more than 250 exhibitors from across the globe. With over 35% increase in exhibitors compared to its previous show in 2023, ADM Montréal affirmed Québec's critical role in the North America manufacturing landscape, drawing professionals from sectors such as packaging, automation, robotics, battery technology and sustainable manufacturing.

Delivering over 50 hours of conference education, this year's session lineup discussed the latest trends and advancements across packaging, manufacturing, automation, battery technology, bulk solid and powder processing and a key focus on sustainability in Québec's manufacturing landscape. Keynotes included Alain Berard, Director of New Business Development and International Affairs, who presented "Empowering Québec's Manufacturing Future: Innovations and Resilience in Supply Chain Management", exploring the transformative technologies such as AI and blockchain as solutions to enhance resilience in supply chain management. Michel Parent, Director for the Battery Sector at Propulsion Québec shared a keynote with insights on "Powering the Future: Innovations and Opportunities in Quebéc's Electric Battery Industry," focusing on Québec's teeming electric battery sector, delving into strategies to support growth and position Québec as a leader in clean energy and battery technology.

"ADM creates the platform to connect Canadian manufacturers to the solutions, trends, education and suppliers they need to continue to grow," says Kayle Kvinge, Event Director for ADM Montréal and ADM Toronto. "ADM is the go-to hub to source the core engineering solutions needed to support the significant expansion across the Canadian manufacturing landscape. Emphasis is on the notable contributions Québec and more specifically Montréal have offered to accelerate Canada's position as leaders in the global market"

Showcasing Canada's robust sustainable manufacturing presence PAC Global, Canadian Plastics Pact and Environment and Climate Change Canada, hosted a dedicated first day agenda on packaging ingenuity with product displays and demos at the Reuse Innovation Showcase stage. The Tech Theatre hosted conversations covering cost reduction in production, increasing efficiencies, data-driven automation opportunities and next-gen conceptualization to production on opening day from renowned brands including Jenike & Johanson, ABB and Schneider Electric.

Amplifying Canada's presence in the battery industry, Battery Manufacturing and Materials was also top of mind, with 10% of overall registration coming for the battery manufacturing portion of the show. On the closing day of the show The Tech Theatre also hosted for the first time the Battery Manufacturing and Materials conference, which featured speakers from VoltaXplore, Nano One and Soteria Battery Innovation Group.

Proof of concept to the transformation of electric power, companies like Liftow are leading the charge in the material handling industry, shifting away from traditional carbon combustion tools. Liftow is not just a provider of solutions but positioned as pioneers of progress. As the industry navigates towards a more sustainable future, Liftow aligns its mission to the sport of cycling as a symbol of the commitment to eco-responsibility and the electrification revolution. Hosting a competition to win a free exclusively made one-of-a-kind orange branded e-bike , Liftow is recognizing and giving back to its clients who are making the change to invest in its Toyota Electric Forklifts.

New solutions from notable suppliers included local based NuMove Robotics and Vision multi-sku robotic palletizing with the NuBotik MixPal, leading Ontarian start-up and Forbes mentioned Neptune Nanotechnologies and its chitin crystal next-gen nanomaterial, and in a similar vein but across the pond, international industrial parts maker igus, rolls out an ocean-waste bike made from recycled fish nets. Attendees were offered a firsthand look at many avant-garde technologies in automation, robotics and energy efficiency, processing, production, packaging and more ensuring access to the latest cutting-edge inventions.

ADM Montréal continues to grow as the essential platform for industry professionals to collaborate and advance within the manufacturing sector. The biennial event will return to Montréal on November 11-12, 2026 for more information visit: www.admmontreal.com .

ADM Toronto, the alternating with Montréal biyearly premiere expo dedicated to Canada's manufacturing space, resumes next year at the Toronto Congress Centre, October 21-2023, 2025. To stay informed on registration, visit: www.admtoronto.com .

