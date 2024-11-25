Financial experts have revised their outlook for United Internet, elevating the target price from €23 to €26 while maintaining an "Equal Weight" rating. This adjustment reflects a more optimistic assessment of mobile frequency auction costs and shifts the valuation basis forward to 2025. The telecommunications company's stock showed modest gains in XETRA trading, reaching €16.04, though this remains significantly below its 52-week high of €25.06. Market analysts project an earnings per share of €1.20 for 2024, with an average target price of €30.00, indicating substantial potential upside from current levels.
Financial Metrics and Market Position
The Montabaur-based internet service provider currently maintains a market capitalization of €3.0 billion, with the stock demonstrating attractive valuation metrics. The company's price-to-sales ratio stands at 0.49, while its price-to-cash flow ratio is 3.68. Looking ahead to 2024, the stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, with an anticipated dividend of €0.50 per share, highlighting its commitment to shareholder returns despite recent market fluctuations.
United Internet Stock: New Analysis - 25 November
