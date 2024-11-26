PRESS RELEASE: NACON STUDIO GHENT ANNOUNCES HUNTING SIMULATOR 3

NACON STUDIO GHENT ANNOUNCES HUNTING SIMULATOR 3



Belgian studio Neopica becomes NACON Studio Ghent and reveals its new project

Lesquin, 26 November 2024 - NACON and NACON Studio Ghent are pleased to announce Hunting Simulator 3, a new simulation that will delight hunting enthusiasts. Explore the natural landscapes of Colorado and Texas, alone or in a group, and hunt numerous animal species with the help of your faithful hunting dog, when the game launches soon for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam).

Check out the Announcement Trailer:https://youtu.be/kdgO9IDeUxc

With almost 10 years' expertise in hunting games, the studio intends to offer fans of the genre an authentic hunting experience with this third opus. Thanks to feedback from the community, which numbered over 1 million players on the two previous titles, NACON Studio Ghent has retained the foundations that have made the series such a success, while introducing a number of new features and gameplay improvements. Among these, Hunting Simulator 3 introduces an all-new dynamic system, "SimFauna", which faithfully reproduces animal behavior, allowing players' actions to have a real impact on animals and the environment.

In addition to improved hunting dog behavior and sound design, and the addition of vehicles, the game features realistic, natural open-world environments thanks to Unreal® Engine 5. Players can hunt over 40 species of animal, using hunting equipment from renowned brands such as Beretta®, Winchester®, Browning® and many others.

NACON is also proud to announce that its Belgian studio Neopica, which joined the group in 2020, has become NACON Studio Ghent. The studio recently moved to brand-new premises in Ghent, Belgium, to benefit from new equipment and workspaces. This will enable the studio to continue growing its workforce, which has now reached almost 40 developers, in preparation for the development of Hunting Simulator 3 and future projects.

"We're delighted to be bringing this adventure to fruition, and to be able to take advantage of new premises that will enable our talented teams to continue working on ambitious projects such as Hunting Simulator 3. This third opus is the culmination of almost 10 years' experience in hunting game simulation, and we're concentrating all our efforts on meeting players' expectations. To achieve this goal, we're considering community feedback on the first two titles and working closely with professional hunters throughout the game's development," says Peter Vermeulen, Studio Director of NACON Studio Ghent.

Hunting Simulator 3 will be available on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam).

