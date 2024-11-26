Halfords Group PLC: Interim Results for the 26 -2

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 26-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 November 2024 Halfords Group plc Interim Results for the 26 weeks to 27 September 2024 ("H1 FY25") Strong first half delivers GBP21m underlying PBT; accelerating Fusion garage services rollout to c.40 locations. H1 FY25 H1 FY24** Change LfL % Change GBPm Headline Measures** (Total Ops): Revenue 864.8 873.5 (1.0%) (0.1%) -- Autocentres 348.7 356.9 (2.3)% 0.8% -- Retail 516.1 516.6 (0.1%) (0.7%) Gross Margin 49.4% 47.8% +160bps Underlying Profit Before Tax* 21.0 21.3 (1.4%) Underlying Basic Earnings per Share* 7.6p 7.6p - Dividend per Share 3.0p 3.0p - Net Cash / (Debt) (ex-Leases)* 1.3 (47.0) GBP48.3m Statutory Measures (Cont. Ops): Group Revenue 864.8 865.3 (0.1%) (0.1%) Autocentres Revenue 348.7 348.7 0.0% 0.8% Gross Margin 49.4% 48.1% +130bps Reported Profit Before Tax 17.8 23.2 (23.3%)

*Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs") are defined on page 16. **H1 FY24 headline measures include the discontinued Viking and BDL tyre and wholesale operations as reported in previous interim accounts; statutory measures have been restated to exclude these as shown in these condensed consolidated financial statements. The narrative below is based on headline measures with total operations as the comparative as they include the ongoing cost of running the discontinued tyre supply chain which is now outsourced.

Strong performance

-- Group like-for-like ("LfL") sales -0.1% (H1 FY24: +8.3%) with Autocentres LfL +0.8% (c.40% of sales) andRetail LfL -0.7% (c.60% of sales). Motoring category across both Autocentres and Retail represents c.80% of sales.

-- Gross margin +160bps year-on-year ("YoY") to 49.4% due to price optimisation and Better Buying programme.

-- Emphasis on margin optimisation reflected in market share performance broadly in-line with forecasts.

-- GBP14.6m of savings delivered, on-track for FY25 target of GBP30m and mitigating GBP14.8m of inflation.

-- Retail generated underlying EBIT of GBP21.2m (H1 FY24: GBP19.6m) with 200bps improvement in gross margin inpart reflecting pricing discipline in a better-than-expected Motoring Products market, while the underlying Cyclingmarket remains c.33% below FY19 volumes.

-- Autocentres (ex-Avayler) delivered underlying EBIT of GBP9.1m (H1 FY24: GBP11.4m) as challenges in theunderlying Tyres market (c.13% below FY19 market volumes) resulted in lower sales growth vs. a very strongcomparative period (H1 FY24 LfL: +18.0%) and the business was impacted by high labour cost inflation.

-- Underlying profit before tax ("PBT") of GBP21.0m, broadly flat YoY.

Resilient balance sheet

-- Strong cash generation with a free cash inflow of +GBP28.1m (H1 FY24: GBP(19.2)m outflow).

-- Disciplined working capital management, including inventory down GBP18.8m YoY.

-- Net cash (pre-IFRS16) of GBP1.3m, an improvement of GBP48.3m YoY.

-- Interim dividend of 3.0p declared.

Significant strategic progress

-- Accelerating rollout of Fusion Motoring Services strategy (which creates a closer relationship betweenRetail and Autocentres within a town) to c.40 sites in FY25, following strong returns from the first wave of newlocations.

-- Halfords Motoring Club ("HMC") passed 4m members with high value Premium sign-ups in-line with 8-10%target.

Outlook

-- Comfortable with FY25 consensus with strong performance in H1 underpinning full-year expectations. Whilstthe trading outlook is uncertain following the recent UK Budget, H2 is also impacted by short-term costs includingincremental freight at the lower end of the previously guided GBP4-7m range and temporary garage closures tofacilitate accelerated Fusion rollout.

-- As a business employing more than 12,000 colleagues, measures announced in the UK Budget add c.GBP23m ofdirect labour cost, of which c.GBP9m was already included in FY26 planning assumptions and fully mitigated.

-- The effect of the UK Budget on consumer behaviour and hence the trajectory of our end-markets is unclear.We have a greater ability to mitigate headwinds in the more needs-based Autocentres servicing business, wherepricing power is greater. Additional tactical and structural options to support mitigation are under review.

Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer of Halfords, commented:

"I am really pleased with the progress we have delivered in the first half. Against ongoing headwinds, we have continued to focus on controlling the controllables, with a disciplined approach to cost and margin optimisation. We are particularly excited by the outstanding results we are seeing from our Fusion Motoring Services programme, which creates a stronger connection between our Retail stores and Autocentres in a town to fulfil all our customers' motoring needs. Now live across 22 locations, these motoring services locations are delivering phenomenal returns with a significant uplift in both sales and profit. Given the strength of these results, we are now targeting 40 Fusion sites this year.

"Critical to our success, and what really stands us apart from the competition, are more than 12,000 fantastic colleagues. We continually prioritise investment in their training - with skills and capability our number one focus. The cost implications from the recent UK Budget are particularly acute for a specialist retailer that provides expert advice and assistance to customers, face to face. While we will work hard to mitigate these costs, we urge the government to consider alternative ways of supporting businesses like ours, including the acceleration of Apprenticeship Levy reform, which would help us to upskill existing colleagues and offset some of the new headwinds.

"Looking ahead, while the short-term outlook remains challenging, we will continue to build on our unique omnichannel platform and focus on what we can control to deliver on our strategy this year and beyond."

Investor and analyst meeting:

A webcast presentation for analysts will be broadcast at 9am followed by a live Q&A. To join the webcast please follow this link: Halfords Group plc FY25 Interim Results Webcast. A recording will subsequently be uploaded to www.halfordscompany.com.

For further information:

Investors:

Holly Cassell, Director of Investor Relations & ESG investor.relations@halfords.co.uk

Media:

Rob Greening / Steve Marinker / Jane Glover, Sodali & Co. halfords@sodali.com

Notes to Editors

www.halfords.com www.avayler.com www.tredz.co.uk www.halfordscompany.com

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 377 Halfords stores, 2 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz), 636 consumer and commercial garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 268 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert and National) and 502 commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com. Through its subsidiary Avayler, Halfords also sells the Group's bespoke, internally developed software as a service ("SaaS") solution to major clients in the US, Europe and Australia.

Cautionary statement

This report contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.

CEO Review

Business Update

In the face of previously flagged short-term headwinds as well as more structural changes to our cost base that have emerged from the recent UK Budget, we continue to prioritise optimisation of our existing platform, positioning Halfords for growth in the years ahead. We have taken some important steps forward in H1, optimising our platform to generate improved returns, mitigating headwinds through cost and efficiency savings, and prioritising existing strategic initiatives where we have a proven ability to deliver. A particular highlight has been the rollout of our Fusion Motoring Services concept, which is designed to create a closer relationship between our retail and garage infrastructure within a town. The excellent returns we have seen in the first wave of Fusion locations delivered in H1 have given us confidence to accelerate the programme in the remainder of this year to drive substantial incremental profit in converted sites in FY26 and beyond. 1. Optimising our platform to generate improved returns

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Interim Results for the 26 -2-

Halfords occupies a unique market position: we benefit from a trusted, super-specialist brand; a national, omnichannel footprint; leadership positions in both the motoring and cycling markets; and a strong, resilient balance sheet. We also have millions of loyal customers, including more than 4m Halfords Motoring Club members, and more than 12,000 highly engaged and committed colleagues who are the linchpin of our business. In the context of a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we have focused on maximising the value of these differentiating attributes for all our stakeholders, including both our customers and our colleagues.

The steps we have taken in H1 are very clearly manifested in our gross margin performance, which increased by 160bps YoY to enable us to hold PBT flat vs. last year despite significant wage inflation across the business.

Central to this improvement has been our Better Buying programme, which is built on stronger partnerships with key suppliers which drive not only improved economics but also allow us to have more influence over ESG practices throughout our supply chain. Now in the second year of this programme, we are seeing the benefits accelerate, contributing GBP5.7m of incremental gross profit in H1 FY25.

Pricing has also been an important lever, with a high degree of pricing discipline combined with efficient promotional activity enabling us to pass on some of the headwinds in our cost base. Our ability to do this varies by end market, depending on both structural factors and short-term competitive dynamics which are visible in the 'Market Volume and Share' table below. Pricing in Cycling and Tyres is particularly challenging, as volumes in the underlying Cycling market continue to decline (now c.33% below FY19 levels) while the underlying Tyres market remains depressed by historical standards (c.13% below FY19 levels). This market is also characterised by lower margins and a high degree of transparency on pricing.

Market Volume and Share Autocentres Retail Consumer Motoring Servicing Retail Motoring Cycling Tyres Market Volume Growth forecast in FY25 -2.0% Broadly flat Broadly flat -2.0% Actual market growth in H1 FY25 +0.8% +3.7% +2.5% -4.2% Market Share (volume-based) Share movement forecast in FY25 +0.5 ppts to flat +0.25ppts to flat Flat to -1.5 ppts +1.5 ppts to +0.5 ppts Actual share movement in H1 FY25 -0.2 ppts +0.2 ppts -1.6 ppts +0.2 ppts

Sources: Consumer Tyres per GfK, Motoring Servicing per DVSA, Retail Motoring per GfK, Cycling per Bicycling Association, all for six months to end September 2024.

Notes: Following the purchase of Wiggle by Frasers Group in Feb 24, Wiggle data, which was previously included in Bicycling Association Cycling data, was removed retrospectively and fully from that point forward. The data service also excludes Evans Cycles. GfK Tyres market reporting includes sales data from Tyre Specialists, Autocentres and Online Pure Players. From May 2024, Kwik Fit discontinued data supply to GfK and its data has been modelled using GfK's advanced research methodology and modelling techniques. Use of these data sources in future reporting is under review given reduced market coverage.

The Cycling market is highly fragmented with a large number of independent retailers. As such, weak demand for bikes has resulted in significant industry consolidation in recent years. We continue to take small amounts of share in a declining market due to our trusted brand and market-leading value proposition in predominantly own-brand cycling ranges. We have continued to innovate in our product ranges including launching more than 25 new premium mechanical and electric bikes in the GBP850+ price bracket across the Boardman, Voodoo and Carrera brands, exclusive to Halfords and a clear point of difference vs. our competition.

In contrast, and despite remaining much lower than in FY19, Tyre market volumes returned to growth in the period, up 0.8%. However, we have seen clear evidence of customers trading down into 'budget' tyre categories with an average selling price around half of that for the premium, branded equivalent which has suppressed sales growth while technician wages have increased significantly. This tendency to trade down has resulted in aggressive competitor promotional activity at the premium end of the market, where it is particularly easy for customers to benchmark product pricing online. Given our focus on margin optimisation, we have not always matched this promotional activity, preferring to focus on our differentiated customer proposition.

While it is encouraging to see volume growth return to the market, we continue to see customers responding to pressures on household budgets by deferring tyre replacement for longer. Data from within our own business indicates that the proportion of vehicles booked in for a tyre replacement that are subsequently found to have at least one tyre rated 'red' (i.e. in need of immediate replacement) has increased from c.9% in FY21 to c.15% today.

More positively, sales of Motoring Products and Motoring Services were strong. In Motoring Products, where a higher proportion of spend is needs-based, the market has grown more quickly than we expected. Our share in this market declined in-line with our expectations for the year given our price and margin optimisation strategy. Meanwhile we have commenced a programme of Motoring space relays which will re-balance our stores towards the categories where the highest growth opportunity exists, such as car cleaning and security, touring and child travel. This will also provide an opportunity to further develop our own-brand ranges and better support strategic supplier relationships with greater range breadth and depth. We plan to complete c.50 store relays in FY25 and these will be accompanied by training for our people across product categories and ranges, enabling colleagues to provide specialist advice to our customers in a way that is unique to the physical store environment.

Meanwhile, Motoring Services performance was a highlight for the Group, taking share in a growing market where we are better able to price to reflect increases in our cost base. We have continued to take action to increase the volume of higher margin Service, Maintenance and Repair ("SMR") work in our garages, particularly in the sites acquired from National which historically focused on Tyres. We have seen a c.3% increase in the proportion of sales derived from SMR across the garage estate. In part this is due to an investment in the leadership capability in our Autocentres driving more rigorous processes for identifying and recording additional service needs when vehicles come into our garages. The increase in SMR mix in acquired National sites is even more significant as we have enabled booking via Halfords.com and increased the number of trained colleagues in those sites.

Despite steady gains, our share of the fragmented Motoring Services market remains low, and hence the opportunity to drive profitable growth is significant. The Autocentres business more broadly will benefit from the investments into garage leadership capability delivered in the first half of the year. Looking further ahead and as covered in the 'Strategic Transformation' section, the acceleration of the Fusion Motoring Services rollout will help to unlock the substantial potential for profitable growth across our garage estate in the coming years, particularly in sites acquired from National which are currently skewed to Tyres rather than SMR.

Perhaps the biggest asset we have across the business is our people. As such, we are investing in colleagues at all levels of their career, including reinstating performance-related variable financial awards. We have significantly increased the number of garage apprentices in our Autocentres, expanded our Retail management development programme, and are piloting a new management apprenticeship bringing together colleagues from across the Halfords business to help them progress to the next stage in their career. However, our primary focus has been on developing leadership capability throughout the garages business, including through improved recruitment and onboarding processes as well as more comprehensive training for our existing garage leaders. Quality of leadership in an individual garage is a significant factor in its success and can unlock huge performance improvements particularly when combined with Fusion, which is covered in further detail below.

Finally, and importantly for all our stakeholders, we have taken further steps forward to deliver on our ESG priorities. We have increased engagement with our partners to drive improved sustainability and working practices throughout the supply chain. We are also pleased to have introduced initiatives such as inner tube recycling across our store network as well as piloting high-capacity lithium batteries to power onboard tyre-fitting equipment, thereby reducing direct emissions from our mobile business. We continue to search for opportunities to grow and improve our business while delivering on our sustainability objectives. 2. Mitigating headwinds by driving cost and efficiency savings

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)