A DHL-operated Boeing 737 cargo aircraft, operated by Swift Air, crashed near Vilnius airport, resulting in one fatality and three injuries among crew members. The incident, involving an aircraft that departed from Leipzig, prompted an immediate market response, with Deutsche Post shares declining 0.3% to €35.03. While Lithuanian authorities collaborate with German aviation experts to investigate the accident, the company has confirmed no suspicious cargo was aboard the aircraft. This development comes at a challenging time for Deutsche Post, as the company faces ongoing market pressures and labor negotiations, including a 7% wage increase demand from the Verdi union representing approximately 170,000 employees.

Financial Outlook Remains Resilient

Despite current challenges, market analysts maintain an optimistic stance, setting a target price of €41.43. This confidence is supported by robust operational performance, evidenced by a 6.16% revenue increase to €20.59 billion in the latest quarter. Looking ahead, experts project earnings per share of €2.82 for the coming year, with dividend expectations holding steady at €1.85 per share, suggesting sustained financial stability despite recent turbulence.

