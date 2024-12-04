Deutsche Bank has significantly expanded its strategic position in Nvidia during the third quarter of 2024, acquiring approximately 85.9 million shares valued at $10.44 billion. This substantial investment now represents 4.25 percent of the bank's total US portfolio, reflecting growing confidence in the chip manufacturer's market potential. The investment decision comes as Nvidia continues to demonstrate impressive business growth, driven by surging demand for AI chips, which has led to substantial increases in both revenue and profit performance.

Growth Outlook Remains Robust

The future prospects for Nvidia continue to show remarkable promise, with the company benefiting substantially from the increasing importance of artificial intelligence and the corresponding high demand for specialized semiconductors. This positive trajectory is clearly reflected in the company's stock performance, which has already achieved an impressive gain of approximately 180 percent in the current year. Market analysts maintain an optimistic outlook, attributing strong growth potential to the technology company's dominant position in the AI chip sector.

