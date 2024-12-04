Deutsche Telekom has demonstrated remarkable stock market performance, with its shares climbing nearly 40% since the beginning of the year to reach a new 52-week high of €30.64. This impressive trajectory is backed by robust financial results, as evidenced in the third quarter of 2024. The telecommunications giant reported a significant increase in earnings per share, rising to €0.60 from €0.39 in the previous year. Revenue also showed healthy growth, reaching €28.50 billion, marking a 3.43% increase. Notably, the company's stock value has doubled over the past three years when accounting for dividend distributions, outperforming the broader market substantially.

Future Outlook and Dividends

Analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Deutsche Telekom's future performance, setting an average price target of €36.36. The company is expected to achieve earnings per share of €1.86 for the fiscal year 2024. Shareholders can anticipate enhanced returns through an increased dividend payment, with projections indicating a rise to €0.890 per share, up significantly from the previous year's €0.770 distribution.

