Volkswagen faces mounting pressure as over 20,000 employees gathered at the Wolfsburg facility to protest proposed cost-cutting measures, including a 10% wage reduction and potential facility closures. The situation has escalated with approximately 100,000 workers participating in nationwide warning strikes, significantly impacting the company's operations. The labor union's counter-proposal to channel potential wage increases into a future development fund was dismissed by management as insufficient, further straining relations between workforce representatives and corporate leadership. The mounting internal discord has begun to affect investor confidence, with growing concerns about dividend stability and stock performance.

Trade Barriers Compound Financial Challenges

The automaker's financial outlook faces additional complications from looming international trade challenges. The potential implementation of new tariffs under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement review in 2026 poses significant risks to the company's North American market strategy. While direct exports to North America constitute less than 10% of revenue, the situation is further complicated by increased tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in Europe, potentially necessitating costly supply chain restructuring.

