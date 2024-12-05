Anzeige
WKN: A14UTB | ISIN: FR0012757854
Tradegate
05.12.24
11:31 Uhr
29,640 Euro
+0,320
+1,09 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
05.12.2024
05.12.2024 07:30 Uhr
SPIE SA: Press release - SPIE signs an agreement for the acquisition of Corporate Software in Switzerland

Finanznachrichten News

Cergy, December 5th, 2024 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the signing of an agreement to acquire 100% of Corporate Software AG in Switzerland.

Corporate Software AG was founded in 2011 and has developed itself as a trusted IT consulting and service provider in Switzerland. The company provides IT and business application solutions with a strong focus and experience in digitalization and cloud services.
Corporate Software AG generated c.€4 million revenue in FY 2024 (financial year being closed in June 2024) and employs 21 highly skilled people.
This acquisition will enable SPIE to further expand its footprint in Switzerland and further deploy its expertise in automation, data analytics and AI1-driven solutions. It will strengthen our ability to deliver highly innovative solutions to our customers. The founders of the company will remain in place to develop the activities.

SPIE expects to close the transaction in Q1 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.
SPIE group achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.

1 Artificial Intelligence


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
