The sportswear giant Puma SE has experienced a significant upturn in market performance, with shares climbing 3.46 percent to reach €45.16. This positive momentum is primarily driven by French investment firm Amundi S.A.'s strategic decision to increase its stake in the company to 3.14 percent of voting rights, with their total position, including financial instruments, now standing at 3.49 percent. The stock's upward trajectory has been further reinforced by its consolidation near the 200-day moving average, though analysts note that breaking through the resistance level of €46.6 remains crucial for establishing a definitive trend reversal from the downward pattern that began in August.

Analyst Outlook Drives Optimism

Market sentiment has received an additional boost from a significant revision in analyst recommendations. Investment experts have upgraded their stance from "Neutral" to "Outperform," accompanied by a substantial increase in the price target from €39 to €60. This elevated target suggests considerable growth potential for the athletic wear manufacturer's stock, reflecting confidence in the company's market position and future prospects. The revised outlook has already begun influencing trading patterns, potentially setting the stage for a sustained recovery phase.

