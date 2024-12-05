Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der heißeste Markt der Welt: So profitieren Sie als grüner Trump-Gewinner vom neuen Boom!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40HQQ | ISIN: CA98936T2083 | Ticker-Symbol: 49Q
Frankfurt
05.12.24
08:22 Uhr
5,120 Euro
-1,260
-19,75 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENATECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENATECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3006,48015:40
Dow Jones News
05.12.2024 14:46 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZenaTech Plans to Disrupt the Land Survey Industry With Drones, Signs LOI for Land Survey Company Acquisition

Finanznachrichten News

DJ ZenaTech Plans to Disrupt the Land Survey Industry With Drones, Signs LOI for Land Survey Company Acquisition 

ZenaTech Inc. 
ZenaTech Plans to Disrupt the Land Survey Industry With Drones, Signs LOI for Land Survey Company Acquisition 
05-Dec-2024 / 14:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
TORONTO 
ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial 
Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, announces today that it has signed 
an LOI (Letter of Intent) to acquire its first land survey company, part of a larger roll-up strategy to disrupt the 
land survey industry by accelerating the use of drones for speed, accuracy and innovation benefits. The signed 
agreement is with a US company, which will form the base of the DaaS (Drone-as-a-Service) business in the Southeast US 
region. 
"This is a crucial step in the establishment of our DaaS strategy, which includes the disruption of an established land 
survey business ecosystem. We have a unique opportunity to significantly disrupt the land survey business through drone 
technologies and the DaaS business model. This is analogous to the way Uber disrupted the taxi industry. We believe 
these acquisitions have the potential to add significant revenue and power the roll-out of our DaaS business in the US 
and globally," said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. 
The US Surveying and Mapping Services industry is estimated at USD10.3 billion according to Business Research Insights, 
growing at least 3% annually. Remotely piloted and autonomous drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR 
(Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems for capturing high-resolution pictures and data are revolutionizing the 
land survey industry. Aerial data across expansive terrains can be gathered and analyzed in a matter of hours instead 
of the typical weeks or months required using traditional methods. 
Accurate land surveys are essential for the planning, design, and execution of roads, bridges, and building projects 
for cities, commercial, and residential projects, and are required for legal purposes. ZenaTech is focused on smaller 
land survey engineering firms with an overseeing licensed Surveyor-in-Charge, a valuable designation that takes years 
to achieve. The use of drones requires FAA licensing and drone expertise, hardware, and software that ZenaDrone will 
bring to the transaction. 
ZenaTech's DaaS business model allows governments, farmers, oil and gas companies, environmental firms, etc. to utilize 
a complete drone solution for a specific application i.e. land surveying, crop management, inspection, safety, or 
compliance application, and purchase it on a pay-as-you-go basis rather than having to buy the entire drone hardware 
and software solution. This business model provides cost-effective access to the enhanced productivity benefits and AI 
capabilities offered by drone technology to optimize time, improve precision, and eliminate outdated or manual 
processes. 
ZenaDrone's multifunction AI drones will be offered in the DaaS business model both directly by the company and through 
its business partners. 
About ZenaTech 
ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) is a technology company specializing in AI drone solutions and enterprise SaaS 
solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development 
expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer 
inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and field service processes. With over 100 enterprise software 
customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented 
in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional 
operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company operates through six offices in North America, Europe, and UAE, 
and a growing global partner network. 
About ZenaDrone 
ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that 
can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, and other software and hardware innovations. 
Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has evolved to multifunctional drone solutions for 
industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, and process automation applications. Currently, the 
ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in 
the defense sector, and the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management in the warehouse and logistics 
sectors. 
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor 
shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale 
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 
Contacts for more information: 
Company, Investors and Media: 
Linda Montgomery 
ZenaTech 
312-241-1415 
investors@zenatech.com 
Investors: 
Michael Mason 
CORE IR 
investors@zenatech.com 
Safe Harbor 
This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include "forward-looking statements" within the 
meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are 
subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking 
information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management's expectations and 
projections regarding ZenaTech's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. 
Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available 
to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", 
"should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", 
"potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify 
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech's 
expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; 
expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market 
as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ Nano; ZenaTech's anticipated 
cash needs and it's needs for additional financing; ZenaTech's intention to grow the business and its operations and 
execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market 
conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other 
risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; 
difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the 
industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech's expected business objectives for the next 
twelve months; ZenaTech's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment 
capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market 
uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various 
jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, 
regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech. 
Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of ZenaTech in light of 
its experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are 
appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although ZenaTech's management believes that the 
assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may vary 
materially from the forward-looking information presented. Given these risks and uncertainties underlying the 
assumptions made, prospective purchasers of ZenaTech's securities should not place undue reliance on these 
forward-looking statements. 
Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as 
required by applicable law, ZenaTech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events 
or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 
New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess 
in advance the impact of each such factor on ZenaTech's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of 
factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential 
investors should read this document with the understanding that ZenaTech's actual future results may be materially 
different from what is currently anticipated. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2045245 05-Dec-2024

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 05, 2024 08:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.