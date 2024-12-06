Tesla's European manufacturing facility in Grünheide has secured a crucial breakthrough as the Strausberg-Erkner Water Association approved a new water supply agreement following extensive negotiations. This development marks a significant milestone for the electric vehicle manufacturer, which has already demonstrated success in reducing water consumption at its sole European production site. The assembly, comprising 16 member municipalities, reached this decision after lengthy deliberations, addressing key concerns about wastewater quality parameters and establishing new threshold values for effluent management. The final implementation now awaits Tesla's formal acceptance, with a response anticipated before the holiday season.

Market Outlook Remains Mixed

Despite the operational progress, market sentiment shows divergence as Bernstein Research maintains a conservative stance on Tesla's stock valuation. The firm's analysts have set a price target of $120, significantly below current market levels, citing concerns about the company's strategic direction. This cautious outlook particularly focuses on Tesla's autonomous taxi service development plans, which some market experts view as a potential risk factor for the company's future performance trajectory.

