DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 06-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 December 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 5 December 2024 it purchased a total of 234,646 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 134,646 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.200 GBP1.816 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.190 GBP1.812 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.197272 GBP1.81428

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,458,935 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 11900 2.200 XDUB 08:25:24 00072710980TRLO0 3790 2.200 XDUB 08:25:24 00072710981TRLO0 7926 2.195 XDUB 08:48:03 00072711916TRLO0 265 2.200 XDUB 09:03:32 00072712549TRLO0 6768 2.200 XDUB 09:03:32 00072712550TRLO0 3872 2.195 XDUB 09:06:45 00072712629TRLO0 3744 2.195 XDUB 09:06:45 00072712630TRLO0 6000 2.195 XDUB 09:48:01 00072714042TRLO0 2176 2.195 XDUB 09:48:42 00072714099TRLO0 3979 2.195 XDUB 09:48:42 00072714100TRLO0 2097 2.200 XDUB 10:27:58 00072715623TRLO0 6286 2.200 XDUB 10:27:58 00072715624TRLO0 279 2.200 XDUB 10:58:58 00072716665TRLO0 6547 2.200 XDUB 10:58:58 00072716666TRLO0 7505 2.200 XDUB 14:51:36 00072725132TRLO0 8070 2.200 XDUB 15:09:46 00072726329TRLO0 4694 2.200 XDUB 15:22:50 00072726813TRLO0 3709 2.200 XDUB 15:22:50 00072726814TRLO0 1890 2.200 XDUB 15:32:02 00072727408TRLO0 3400 2.200 XDUB 15:32:02 00072727409TRLO0 3162 2.200 XDUB 15:32:02 00072727410TRLO0 656 2.200 XDUB 15:37:33 00072727572TRLO0 4950 2.200 XDUB 15:37:33 00072727573TRLO0 4445 2.200 XDUB 15:39:17 00072727612TRLO0 3650 2.200 XDUB 15:39:17 00072727613TRLO0 4445 2.190 XDUB 15:58:37 00072729414TRLO0 3126 2.190 XDUB 15:58:37 00072729415TRLO0 1595 2.190 XDUB 16:21:22 00072731355TRLO0 378 2.190 XDUB 16:21:22 00072731356TRLO0 202 2.190 XDUB 16:21:22 00072731357TRLO0 1250 2.190 XDUB 16:21:22 00072731358TRLO0 4445 2.190 XDUB 16:21:22 00072731359TRLO0 5035 2.190 XDUB 16:22:32 00072731572TRLO0 1250 2.190 XDUB 16:22:32 00072731573TRLO0 1160 2.190 XDUB 16:22:32 00072731574TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3426 181.60 XLON 08:48:03 00072711915TRLO0 2951 181.60 XLON 08:59:56 00072712429TRLO0 3559 181.20 XLON 09:29:43 00072713486TRLO0 3700 181.40 XLON 09:29:43 00072713488TRLO0 109 181.40 XLON 09:29:43 00072713490TRLO0 223 181.40 XLON 09:29:43 00072713492TRLO0 663 181.40 XLON 09:29:43 00072713494TRLO0 988 181.40 XLON 09:29:43 00072713496TRLO0 845 181.40 XLON 09:29:43 00072713498TRLO0 2717 181.40 XLON 09:29:47 00072713510TRLO0 1809 181.40 XLON 09:29:47 00072713511TRLO0 2978 181.60 XLON 09:46:32 00072713972TRLO0 86 181.60 XLON 14:58:02 00072725554TRLO0 3661 181.60 XLON 15:49:54 00072728722TRLO0 3066 181.60 XLON 15:49:54 00072728723TRLO0 3103 181.60 XLON 15:49:54 00072728724TRLO0 3121 181.60 XLON 15:49:54 00072728725TRLO0 2929 181.60 XLON 15:49:54 00072728726TRLO0 3359 181.60 XLON 15:49:54 00072728727TRLO0 1794 181.60 XLON 15:49:54 00072728728TRLO0 2895 181.60 XLON 15:49:54 00072728729TRLO0 1197 181.60 XLON 15:49:54 00072728730TRLO0 3322 181.40 XLON 15:57:37 00072729378TRLO0 3256 181.40 XLON 15:57:37 00072729379TRLO0 3200 181.60 XLON 16:02:29 00072729635TRLO0 1046 181.60 XLON 16:02:29 00072729636TRLO0 272 181.60 XLON 16:02:29 00072729637TRLO0 4104 181.60 XLON 16:02:29 00072729638TRLO0 880 181.40 XLON 16:03:42 00072729771TRLO0 3161 181.20 XLON 16:06:03 00072730000TRLO0 3602 181.20 XLON 16:12:36 00072730502TRLO0 3400 181.20 XLON 16:12:36 00072730503TRLO0 3451 181.20 XLON 16:18:41 00072730934TRLO0 5402 181.20 XLON 16:18:41 00072730935TRLO0 83 181.20 XLON 16:18:41 00072730936TRLO0 2706 181.20 XLON 16:18:41 00072730937TRLO0 323 181.20 XLON 16:18:41 00072730938TRLO0 933 181.20 XLON 16:18:41 00072730939TRLO0 2100 181.20 XLON 16:18:41 00072730940TRLO0 109 181.20 XLON 16:18:41 00072730941TRLO0 340 181.20 XLON 16:18:41 00072730942TRLO0 7111 181.40 XLON 16:21:05 00072731294TRLO0 110 181.40 XLON 16:22:32 00072731569TRLO0 1622 181.40 XLON 16:22:32 00072731570TRLO0 2 181.40 XLON 16:22:32 00072731571TRLO0 286 181.40 XLON 16:22:46 00072731576TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 06, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)