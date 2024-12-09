Deutsche Bank significantly reduced its Nvidia position in the third quarter of 2024, cutting over 2.1 million shares and dropping the tech giant to a lower ranking in its top holdings. The adjusted position now represents 4.25% of the portfolio, valued at $10.44 billion. This move contrasts sharply with other institutional investors' strategies, as Fisher Asset Management dramatically increased its Nvidia stake during the same period, adding 3.2 million shares to reach a total position worth approximately $11.75 billion, representing 4.81% of its portfolio. The divergent approaches from major financial institutions come as Nvidia maintains its commanding 80% market share in the AI chip sector.

Future Technology Outlook

Nvidia's upcoming Blackwell chip series, scheduled for early 2025, promises to quadruple AI model training performance compared to current architectures. Market enthusiasm remains strong, with a prominent AI startup already committing to purchase 300,000 B200 chips by summer 2025. With estimated prices ranging from $30,000 to $40,000 per unit, this single deal could generate substantial revenue for the chip manufacturer.

Ad

Fresh Nvidia information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Nvidia analysis...