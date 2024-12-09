Meta faces a significant legal hurdle in Germany as approximately six million Facebook users become eligible to join a class action lawsuit following a landmark court ruling. The case stems from a massive 2021 data breach affecting 533 million users across 106 countries, with potential compensation claims starting at €100 per affected user. This legal development could result in substantial financial implications for the technology giant, potentially amounting to hundreds of millions in damages in Germany alone, as affected users need only prove their data was compromised, without demonstrating specific harm.

Stock Performance Update

Despite these legal challenges, Meta's stock has demonstrated remarkable resilience, reaching an all-time high of €590.30 on December 6, 2024. With a market capitalization of €1,287.5 billion, the company maintains its position among the world's most valuable technology corporations. While experiencing a minimal decline of 0.16% to €589.20 in recent trading, the stock maintains strong momentum, evidenced by an impressive monthly gain of 8.39%.

