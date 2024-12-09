The healthcare software specialist CompuGroup Medical experienced a significant stock price surge on Monday following the confirmation of advanced takeover discussions with private equity investor CVC Capital. The proposed voluntary public takeover offer values the company at €22.00 per share, representing a substantial premium over its recent trading price of approximately €16. This development marks a potential turning point for the SDAX-listed company, which has faced challenging market conditions in recent months, with its market value declining to around €900 million. The stock had previously hit a 12-year low of about €13 in autumn.

Strategic Partnership and Delisting Plans

The founder's family Gotthardt, currently holding approximately 50.1% of shares, intends to maintain their stake unchanged while entering into a strategic partnership with CVC Capital. This arrangement adds significant weight to the takeover prospects, which could lead to the company's delisting from the stock exchange. The total transaction volume is estimated at €1.2 billion, offering shareholders an attractive exit opportunity at a considerable premium to recent trading levels.

