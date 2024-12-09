Volkswagen's ongoing labor conflict has reached a critical point as the automaker pushes for substantial cost reductions across its German operations. The dispute has led to four-hour work stoppages at nine German facilities, significantly impacting production output. The company's proposal for a 10% wage reduction and potential plant closures has met fierce resistance from labor representatives, who are demanding job security guarantees for approximately 130,000 employees. Despite the escalating tensions, Volkswagen's stock demonstrated resilience, climbing 0.8% to €83.84, as investors appear to view the cost-cutting measures as necessary steps for long-term sustainability.

Global Restructuring Efforts

The labor tensions coincide with Volkswagen's broader strategic realignment of its global production network. The company is considering divesting its Nanjing facility in China, which operates in partnership with SAIC and has an annual production capacity of 360,000 vehicles. This potential move, following the company's recent withdrawal from the Xinjiang region, signals a significant shift in Volkswagen's Chinese operations and reflects the automaker's commitment to optimizing its global manufacturing footprint.

