Loar Group Inc.: Loar Announces Launch of Public Offering

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) ("Loar") announced today that it has launched the roadshow for the public offering of 4,750,000 shares of its common stock, including 1,583,333 shares offered by certain stockholders and 3,166,667 shares offered by Loar. In addition, such selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 712,500 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Loar intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for repayment of borrowings outstanding under its credit agreement and, to the extent of any remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes, including working capital. Loar will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of common stock offered by the selling stockholders, including any common stock sold pursuant to any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.

Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book runners for the proposed offering and Moelis is acting as joint book runner. Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are additionally acting as book runners. Blackstone is acting as co-manager.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained by contacting Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; and Moelis & Company LLC, Attention: Melissa Mariaschin, Managing Director and Head of Distribution, Capital Markets, 399 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10022.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the public offering. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Loar's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the proposed public offering, including the size and timing of such offering, and the expected use of proceeds from the offering. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions, volatility in the price of Loar's common stock, and other factors relating to Loar's business described in the prospectus included in Loar's Registration Statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time, and Loar's latest Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including under the caption "Risk Factors," and Loar's subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Loar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable laws.

Contact:

Ian McKillop

Loar Holdings Investor Relations

IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Group Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com