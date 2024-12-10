CompuGroup Medical SE, a healthcare software provider, has entered advanced acquisition talks with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, triggering a remarkable market response. The proposed offer of €22.00 per share values the company at approximately €1.2 billion, representing a substantial 51% premium over the three-month average trading price. This development prompted an extraordinary surge in the company's stock price, which soared by nearly 31% to €21.52. Notably, the founding family's shareholder group intends to maintain their majority stake of 50.1% while forming a strategic partnership with CVC.

Recent Performance Challenges

The takeover bid comes at a critical juncture for CompuGroup Medical, which has faced operational headwinds in recent quarters. The company's third-quarter 2024 results revealed a decline in earnings per share to €0.17, down from €0.31 in the previous year, while revenue slightly decreased by 0.8% to €283.44 million. These challenges had previously pushed the stock to a twelve-year low of approximately €13 in autumn, making the timing of CVC's offer particularly significant for shareholders.

