WKN: A28890 | ISIN: DE000A288904 | Ticker-Symbol: COP
Xetra
09.12.24
17:36 Uhr
21,660 Euro
+5,180
+31,43 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,54021,62009.12.
21,56021,62009.12.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL SE & CO KGAA21,660+31,43 %
CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC22,550+0,40 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.