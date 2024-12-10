Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Gelegenheit! Krypto-Boom mit dieser Aktie voll ausnutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40HQQ | ISIN: CA98936T2083 | Ticker-Symbol: 49Q
Tradegate
09.12.24
19:05 Uhr
5,520 Euro
-0,080
-1,43 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZENATECH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZENATECH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5205,76014:49
Dow Jones News
10.12.2024 14:37 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZenaTech Announces Second Land Survey Acquisition With a Signed LOI, Bringing Drone-as-a-Service Innovation to a US USD10.3 Billion Industry

Finanznachrichten News

DJ ZenaTech Announces Second Land Survey Acquisition With a Signed LOI, Bringing Drone-as-a-Service Innovation to a US USD10.3 Billion Industry 

ZenaTech Inc. 
ZenaTech Announces Second Land Survey Acquisition With a Signed LOI, Bringing Drone-as-a-Service Innovation to a US 
USD10.3 Billion Industry 
10-Dec-2024 / 14:06 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TORONTO - ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial 
Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, announces today that it has signed 
a second land survey acquisition LOI (Letter of Intent) to acquire an additional land survey company. This is part of a 
larger acquisition strategy to disrupt the land survey business and other industries, by accelerating the innovation, 
speed and precision benefits achieved by using AI drones. The signed agreement is with an established land survey 
engineering firm located in the Southern area of the US, adding another potential acquisition to the one previously 
announced in the Southeast US region, adding to the roll out of ZenaTech's Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) business in the 
US. 
"This signed LOI to acquire a second US land survey company will further expedite our DaaS strategy to bring AI drone 
hardware, software, and expertise to innovate and improve the operations of many traditional business verticals. We are 
currently working through negotiations on a pipeline of over 20 acquisitions. It is exciting to have the opportunity to 
be the first drone company to launch a DaaS business model at scale, adding the potential for significant revenue in 
the US and globally," said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. 
Drone-as-a-Service, like Software-as-a-Service, is a subscription-based or pay-as-you-go service model where business 
users can benefit from the efficiencies of using a drone solution in their business for a variety of applications from 
surveillance, and inspection, to compliance and safety and specific industry applications, on a regular or periodic 
basis instead of having to buy or physically own the hardware, software and acquire the expertise needed to implement. 
Companies in a variety of verticals like the land survey industry, where drones are just starting to be regularly used, 
can benefit from the innovation, speed, and precision of drones while saving on having to make a costly investment and 
qualifying for the US FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and other regulatory and pilot certifications that are 
required. 
The US Surveying and Mapping Services industry is estimated at USD10.3 billion according to Business Research Insights, 
growing at least 3% annually. Remotely piloted and autonomous drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light 
Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems for capturing high-resolution pictures and data are positioned to revolutionize 
the industry. Aerial data across expansive terrains can be gathered and analyzed in a matter of hours instead of the 
typical weeks or months required using traditional methods. 
Accurate land surveys are essential for the planning, design, and execution of roads, bridges, and building projects 
for cities, commercial, and residential projects, and are required for legal purposes. ZenaTech is focused on smaller 
land survey engineering firms with a valuable network of clients and licensed surveyors and a Surveyor-in-Charge, 
designations that take years to achieve. 
ZenaTech's DaaS business model will target multiple US sectors and customers such as governments, farmers, oil and gas 
companies, warehouse and logistics customers, and environmental firms, enabling them to utilize a complete drone 
application using the ZenaDrone 1000 multifunction autonomous drone or the IQ Nano compact indoor/outdoor autonomous 
drone. 
About ZenaTech 
ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) is a technology company specializing in AI drone solutions and enterprise SaaS 
solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development 
expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer 
inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and field service processes. With over 100 enterprise software 
customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented 
in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional 
operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company operates through six offices in North America, Europe, and UAE, 
and a growing global partner network. 
About ZenaDrone 
ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business drone solutions that 
can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, and other software and hardware innovations. 
Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has evolved to multifunctional drone solutions for 
industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, and process automation applications. Currently, the 
ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and critical field cargo applications in 
the defense sector, and the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management in the warehouse and logistics 
sectors. 
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor 
shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale 
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 
Contacts for more information: 
Company, Investors and Media: 
Linda Montgomery 
ZenaTech 
312-241-1415 
investors@zenatech.com 
Investors: 
Michael Mason 
CORE IR 
investors@zenatech.com 
Safe Harbor 
This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include "forward-looking statements" within the 
meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are 
subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking 
information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management's expectations and 
projections regarding ZenaTech's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. 
Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available 
to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", 
"should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", 
"potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify 
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech's 
expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; 
expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market 
as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ Nano; ZenaTech's anticipated 
cash needs and it's needs for additional financing; ZenaTech's intention to grow the business and its operations and 
execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market 
conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other 
risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; 
difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the 
industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech's expected business objectives for the next 
twelve months; ZenaTech's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment 
capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market 
uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various 
jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, 
regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech. 
Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of ZenaTech in light of 
its experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are 
appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although ZenaTech's management believes that the 
assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may vary 
materially from the forward-looking information presented. Given these risks and uncertainties underlying the 
assumptions made, prospective purchasers of ZenaTech's securities should not place undue reliance on these 
forward-looking statements. 
Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and, except as 
required by applicable law, ZenaTech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events 
or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 
New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such factors and to assess 
in advance the impact of each such factor on ZenaTech's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2024 08:06 ET (13:06 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.