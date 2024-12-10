Delta has unveiled the M225HV and M350HV inverters for large-scale solar projects. The M225HV handles 230 kW DC input and 225 kW output with eight maximum power point trackers (MPPT), while the M350HV supports 360 kW DC input and 350 kW output with 12 MPPT. Taiwanese inverter maker Delta has developed two new high-efficiency solutions for large-scale solar parks. The M225HV module can handle 230 kWof DC input and an output of 225 kW, while the M350HV can 360 kW and an AC output of 350 kW. "Our M225HV and M350HV inverters provide the performance, flexibility, and advanced monitoring needed for ...

