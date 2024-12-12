Financial calendar for BW LPG Limited
FINANCIAL YEAR 2024
19.03.2025 Annual Report
27.02.2025 Quarterly Report Q4
FINANCIAL YEAR 2025
26.08.2025 Half-yearly Report
02.12.2025 Annual Report
15.05.2025 Annual General Meeting
20.05.2025 Quarterly Report Q1
This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.
Contacts:
Samantha Xu, CFO, BW LPG
E-mail: investor.relations@bwlpg.com
