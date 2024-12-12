Financial calendar for BW LPG Limited

FINANCIAL YEAR 2024 19.03.2025 Annual Report 27.02.2025 Quarterly Report Q4 FINANCIAL YEAR 2025 26.08.2025 Half-yearly Report 02.12.2025 Annual Report 15.05.2025 Annual General Meeting 20.05.2025 Quarterly Report Q1

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the Continuing obligations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241212097108/en/

Contacts:

Samantha Xu, CFO, BW LPG

E-mail: investor.relations@bwlpg.com