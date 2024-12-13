Bpce: Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements applicable in 2025 as laid down by the European Central Bank

Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements applicable in 2025 as laid down by the European Central Bank

Paris, December 13, 2024

Groupe BPCE has received notification from the European Central Bank concerning the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) conducted in 2024, stating the level of prudential capital requirements for 2025.

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement applicable to Groupe BPCE on a consolidated basis has been set at 10.59% as of January 1st, 2025, including:

• 1.69% with respect to the Pillar 2 requirement or P2R,

• 2.5% with respect to the capital conservation buffer,

• 1.0% with respect to the capital buffer for global systemically important banks (G-SIBs),

• 0.90% with respect to the countercyclical buffers.

The Total Capital requirement has been set at 14.65% including 2.25% of P2R.

With ratios as of September 30th, 2024 of 16.2% for its CET1 ratio and 19% for its Total Capital ratio, Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements due to be applied as of January 1st, 2025.

The ECB also set Natixis' prudential capital requirements. Including 0.65% of countercyclical buffers on 1st January 2025, Natixis' CET1 ratio requirement is set at 8.91% on the same date including Pillar 2 requirement of 2.25%. With a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 10.9% as of June 30th, 2024, Natixis is also well above these regulatory requirements.

About Groupe BPCE

Groupe BPCE is the second-largest banking group in France. Through its 100,000 staff, the group serves 35 million customers - individuals, professionals, companies, investors and local government bodies - around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance fields in France via its two major networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, along with Banque Palatine and Oney. It also pursues its activities worldwide with the asset & wealth management services provided by Natixis Investment Managers and the wholesale banking expertise of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four credit rating agencies with the following senior preferred LT ratings: Moody's (A1, stable outlook), Standard & Poor's (A+, stable outlook), Fitch (A+, stable outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).