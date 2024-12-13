Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Finanzielle Freiheit 2.0: Nachfrageexplosion nach Kryptowährungen: Diese Aktie überholt alle!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4008 | ISIN: EU000000EZB0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
EUROPAEISCHE ZENTRALBANK Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.12.2024 18:18 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bpce: Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements applicable in 2025 as laid down by the European Central Bank

Finanznachrichten News

Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements applicable in 2025 as laid down by the European Central Bank

Paris, December 13, 2024

Groupe BPCE has received notification from the European Central Bank concerning the results of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) conducted in 2024, stating the level of prudential capital requirements for 2025.

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement applicable to Groupe BPCE on a consolidated basis has been set at 10.59% as of January 1st, 2025, including:
• 1.69% with respect to the Pillar 2 requirement or P2R,
• 2.5% with respect to the capital conservation buffer,
• 1.0% with respect to the capital buffer for global systemically important banks (G-SIBs),
• 0.90% with respect to the countercyclical buffers.

The Total Capital requirement has been set at 14.65% including 2.25% of P2R.

With ratios as of September 30th, 2024 of 16.2% for its CET1 ratio and 19% for its Total Capital ratio, Groupe BPCE is positioned well above the prudential capital requirements due to be applied as of January 1st, 2025.

The ECB also set Natixis' prudential capital requirements. Including 0.65% of countercyclical buffers on 1st January 2025, Natixis' CET1 ratio requirement is set at 8.91% on the same date including Pillar 2 requirement of 2.25%. With a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 10.9% as of June 30th, 2024, Natixis is also well above these regulatory requirements.

About Groupe BPCE
Groupe BPCE is the second-largest banking group in France. Through its 100,000 staff, the group serves 35 million customers - individuals, professionals, companies, investors and local government bodies - around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance fields in France via its two major networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, along with Banque Palatine and Oney. It also pursues its activities worldwide with the asset & wealth management services provided by Natixis Investment Managers and the wholesale banking expertise of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four credit rating agencies with the following senior preferred LT ratings: Moody's (A1, stable outlook), Standard & Poor's (A+, stable outlook), Fitch (A+, stable outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).

Press Contact Groupe BPCE

Christophe Gilbert: 33 (0)1 40 39 66 00 / 33 (0)6 73 76 38 98

christophe.gilbert@bpce.fr		Global Head of Investor Relations Groupe BPCE

François Courtois: 33 (0)1 58 40 46 69

bpce-ir@bpce.fr
groupebpce.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.