15.12.2024 14:14 Uhr
C O R R E C T I O N -- Heineken

Finanznachrichten News

In the news release, Max Verstappen Joins the Celebration as Heineken's Player 0.0 Champion is Crowned, issued 14-Dec-2024 by Heineken over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that a factual correction is required for the first and second paragraph, first and third sentence, should read "In a thrilling display of speed, precision, and skill, Slovenian sim racer Jernej Dovžan emerged as the Player 0.0 Global Champion at the Heineken® Player 0.0 Global Final." and "where Jernej Dovžan from Slovenia triumphed against fierce competition" rather than "In a thrilling display of speed, precision, and skill, Slovak sim racer Jernej Dovžan emerged as the Player 0.0 Global Champion at the Heineken® Player 0.0 Global Final" and "where Jernej Dovžan from Slovakia triumphed against fierce competition" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Max Verstappen Joins the Celebration as Heineken's Player 0.0 Champion is Crowned

MADRID, Dec. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a thrilling display of speed, precision, and skill, Slovak sim racer Jernej Dovžan emerged as the Player 0.0 Global Champion at the Heineken® Player 0.0 Global Final. Held at the renowned GAMERGY gaming festival in Madrid, the event brought together 18 elite sim racers from around the globe, under the eye of four-time world champion Max Verstappen in a bespoke Heineken Player 0.0 arena.

Heineken Player 0 0 2024 Max-Verstappen with-Finalists

The iconic Zandvoort racetrack provided the backdrop for an electrifying battle, where Jernej Dovžan from Slovakia triumphed against fierce competition, claiming the title and global recognition as the ultimate sim racing talent.

Adding to the excitement, Max Verstappen, Heineken® 0.0 ambassador, took to the stage to meet fans and celebrate the finalists, highlighting the growing intersection of esports, motorsport, and responsible consumption.

Verstappen commented, "It's incredible to see the passion and dedication of these racers. Player 0.0 continues to showcase the importance of skill, focus, and making the right choices-not just in racing, but in life."

Player 0.0 is a core initiative of Heineken®'s When You Drive, Never Drink platform, reinforcing the message that "The Best Driver is the One Who Is Not Drinking." With a mission to promote responsible consumption, the competition engages new audiences through the dynamic world of gaming.

Launched in 20 countries, this year's Player 0.0 contest introduced a bespoke and innovative mobile game as the entry point for the competition, enabling participants from all backgrounds to join the competition. The event continues to expand Heineken®'s commitment to creating safer roads through engaging, impactful platforms.

"This year's Player 0.0 Final reflects our dedication to blending innovation, responsibility, and entertainment," said Natacha Volpini, Global Head Of Digital Consumer Innovation. "Through initiatives like this, we're reaching new audiences and inspiring responsible choices worldwide."

As the 2024 season concludes, Heineken® looks ahead to even bigger plans for Player 0.0 in 2025, continuing to champion responsible consumption and innovative fan experiences.

About Player 0.0:

Player 0.0, part of Heineken®'s "When You Drive Never Drink - The Best Driver" initiative, redefines the choice of a designated driver, focusing on sobriety as the key criterion. This global campaign, prominently featuring four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, builds on Heineken's legacy of promoting responsible drinking. Initially launched in 2021, Player 0.0 combines interactive virtual gaming with the experience of enjoying Heineken 0.0, bringing the responsible drinking message to life. Participants engage in a virtual competition, with opportunities to win various prizes and a chance to compete in the Player 0.0 Global final event. Player 0.0 exemplifies Heineken®'s commitment to responsible consumption and enhancing social life.

About Heineken®:

HEINEKEN® is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business.

HEINEKEN® has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 85,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY).

Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on X via @HEINEKENCorp.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581515/Heineken.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581514/Heineken_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581516/Heineken_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581517/Heineken_4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581518/Heineken_5.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581519/Heineken_6.jpg

Heineken Player 0 0 2024 finalist
Heineken Player 0 0 2024 Max Verstappen
Heineken Player 0 0 2024 winner
Heineken Player 0 0 2024 finalists
Heineken Player 0 0 2024 Heineken-Arena

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/max-verstappen-joins-the-celebration-as-heinekens-player-0-0-champion-is-crowned-302331925.html

