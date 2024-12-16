Anzeige
Montag, 16.12.2024
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
WKN: A40ANB | ISIN: US03815U4094 | Ticker-Symbol: UDJ
München
16.12.24
08:21 Uhr
0,138 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPLIED DNA SCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2001,25007:00
ACCESSWIRE
16.12.2024 16:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.: Applied DNA to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results After Market Close on December 17, 2024; Sets Webcast and Conference Call for January 9, 2025, to Coincide with Update on GMP Manufacturing Facility Bu

Finanznachrichten News

STONY BROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call for the investment community to coincide with an update on its GMP manufacturing facility build-out on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast and Conference Call Date & Time: Thursday, January 9 @ 4:30 p.m. ET

Dial In:

  • Domestic callers (toll free): 844-887-9402

  • International callers: 412-317-6798

  • Canadian callers (toll free): 866-605-3852

  • Live webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=3UkskFxG

A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days following the conclusion of the call:

  • Replay for domestic callers (toll free): 877-344-7529, replay access code 7896562

  • Replay for international callers: 412-317-0088, replay access code 7896562

  • Replay for Canadian callers (toll free): 855-669-9658, replace access code 7896562

An accompanying slide presentation will be embedded in the webcast (live and replay) and can be accessed under the 'Company Events' section of the Applied DNA investor relations website at https://investors.adnas.com/news-events/company-events/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we operate in three primary business markets: (i) the enzymatic manufacture of synthetic DNA for use in the production of nucleic acid-based therapeutics and the development and sale of a proprietary RNA polymerase ("RNAP") for use in the production of mRNA therapeutics; and, (ii) the detection of DNA and RNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

For additional information:

Investor Relations: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com

Web: https://investors.adnas.com/

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
