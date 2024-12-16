Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolution im Wasserstoffmarkt: Diese Aktie könnte der nächste Überflieger sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854219 | ISIN: FR0000036816 | Ticker-Symbol: UVA
Frankfurt
16.12.24
08:06 Uhr
3,910 Euro
+0,150
+3,99 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOCIETE DE LA TOUR EIFFEL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1404,28021:20
Actusnews Wire
16.12.2024 20:23 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TOUR EIFFEL: Press release - Société de la Tour Eiffel - Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 16 December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 16 DECEMBER 2024

  • Approval of the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors
  • Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide to increase the share capital, by issuing ordinary shares in the Company with preferential subscription rights for existing shareholders, by a target amount of €600 million, as announced on 6 November 2024.

Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of 16 December 2024

The Extraordinary General Meeting held on 16 December 2024 approved all the resolutions recommended by the Board of Directors.

'This Extraordinary General Meeting, dedicated to the proposed capital increase with preferential subscription rights of €600m, was a key step in exchanging views on the future of Société de la Tour Eiffel, and I would like to thank our shareholders for the support they have given to the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors. Our teams are fully committed to the far-reaching transformation of our property portfolio in response to current social and real estate challenges, and in a context that is still particularly restrictive for real estate, this capital increase will strengthen the Company's financial structure to enable us to continue implementing this roadmap', said Christel Zordan, Chief Executive Officer of Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Details of the resolutions approved can be found on our website in the General Meetings section.

Indicative timetable

  • March 2025: 2024 annual results
  • 15 May 2025: Annual General Meeting
  • July 2025: First-half 2025 results

Contacts

Media relations

Laetitia Baudon

+ 33 6 16 39 76 88

laetitia.baudon@shan.fr

Investor relations

Alié nor Kuentz

+33 6 28 81 30 83

alienor.kuentz@shan.fr

About Société de la Tour Eiffel

With a property portfolio amounting to €1.7bn, Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated real-estate company with a strong culture of services. Société de la Tour Eiffel is a nimble player operating across a variety of asset types (offices, urban logistics, managed residential property, retail) in the Greater Paris area and major regional cities. An active player throughout the property cycle, it assists its tenants - companies of all sizes and sectors - through high-standard direct management of its properties.

Société de la Tour Eiffel conducts a pro-active and transversal CSR policy that is an integral part of its strategic orientations. Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (B board) - ISIN code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - Member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices

www.societetoureiffel.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l21pk5SYlW2dlmqflMiXmZOUnGmTw5OabJPHyZablMfGZ5+UmJhkbZbKZnFqlmxp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89173-20241216-en-toureiffel-postage.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.