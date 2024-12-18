Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Portfolio -2

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Portfolio Update

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Portfolio Update 18-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Portfolio Update Gibraltar, 18 December 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on its portfolio of Web3 investments, advisory services, and venture initiatives. Over the past year, while the digital asset markets have been steadily recovering, Coinsilium has been focused on laying the groundwork for growth, capitalising on the improving market climate to advance its strategic objectives. At the same time, our investee companies and projects have continued to develop their businesses and execute on their own objectives, operating with a focus on bringing their solutions to market and achieving sustainable growth. As the markets start to show clear signs of resurgence, marked by rising prices, renewed investor confidence, and increasing institutional adoption, we believe that many of the projects within our portfolio are now at a pivotal stage, well-positioned to capitalise on this upward momentum. This improving environment provides a strong foundation for Coinsilium to advance its strategic objectives and unlock the value of the significant progress made across our investments, advisory services, and ventures. As we enter 2025, a year we view as a turning point for both the industry and Coinsilium, we are confident that the milestones achieved to date and the promising outlook for the year ahead, will inspire renewed confidence in the opportunities we are pursuing. We are therefore pleased to share the following Strategic Portfolio Update, featuring a selection of standout projects that represent highlights from our Investment and Advisory portfolios, along with insights into where we expect to see further growth and success as we move into 2025. Investment Portfolio Update Otomato Otomato is designed to simplify interactions with DeFi platforms through automation and user-friendly interfaces. It can help bridge the gap for DeFi traders without coding skills by automating complex tasks and providing clear, intuitive guides. Coinsilium Investment in Otomato Coinsilium's investment in the Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol, as announced 3 July 2024, was made through a USD75,000 Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT") in the "Early Backers" round, with an option to acquire an additional USD150,150 of future tokens. Otomato.xyz, a decentralised application, allows users to create and automate Web3 trading strategies without coding skills, generating revenues primarily from affiliate fees and transaction fees. As part of the agreement, Coinsilium earns 7.5% of platform revenues up to the point of the Token Listing Event (TGE). Full announcement here: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4689074 Protocol Development Progress The Otomato engine is now 90% complete, with users set to gain access to its advanced capabilities by January 2025. This will include the ability to design complex automation flows featuring loops, multi-chain conditional triggers, and other advanced functionalities. A simplified interface, currently in development, will enable newcomers to deploy pre-configured strategies with just three clicks, dramatically reducing the barrier to entry. Users will also have the ability to share these strategies and earn royalties, fostering a collaborative and rewarding user ecosystem. Strategic Shifts Otomato is shifting its marketing focus from traditional automation to autonomous agents, aligning with the growing trend of AI-driven workflows. Autonomous agents are software programmes which respond to states and events in their environment independent from direct instruction by the user or owner of the agent, but acting on behalf and in the interest of the owner. The platform is now featured in the Mode Network Agents Apps Store, showcasing its capabilities to a broader Web3 audience (Mode Agents Apps Store). Otomato is set for an official launch on Mode Network and Base (Coinbase's Layer 2 network on Ethereum) in January 2025. These networks provide a robust foundation for adoption, with Base alone boasting approximately 95 million users and over one billion transactions to date. This strategic positioning ensures a strong user base to drive initial adoption and growth. Otomato's development is progressing on multiple fronts as it prepares for a successful launch. The first AI layer is scheduled for integration into the protocol by the end of Q1 2025, enhancing system intelligence and usability. Strong partnerships with prominent DeFi protocols are underway, with further details to be announced shortly. Additionally, discussions are ongoing with three external protocols eager to build on Otomato's infrastructure, including one focused on DeFi applications and another on alert systems, reflecting growing ecosystem interest. To deliver immediate value post-launch, Otomato is actively expanding its integrations with blockchain protocols, prioritising its first strategy: yield optimisation. Coinsilium Commentary: We are highly optimistic about the progress Otomato is making and its fast-track route to development. As a project that is both timely and highly synergistic, Otomato is well-aligned with the accelerated pace of innovation within the Web3 and AI-driven automation sectors. Coinsilium's investment at this very early stage, secured at a low valuation, provides substantial upside potential, further supported by the strength of our strategic relationship and the expertise we bring to the table. With a capable and focused team demonstrating strong execution, we see Otomato as a potential rising star within the Coinsilium portfolio. We encourage investors to monitor this project closely as it continues to gain momentum and stands out as a promising opportunity in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. Further information on Otomato is available in our Web3 report, available for download from the Coinsilium Website: https://coinsilium.com/investors/web3-reports Yellow Network Yellow is pioneering the first-ever broker clearing network for the crypto industry, designed to address fragmented liquidity and enable a fully decentralised trading experience. Yellow is backed by a strong lineup of partners, including GSR, Gate.io, LD Capital, Master Ventures, Moonrock Capital, Yellow Spoon Capital, and NOIA, Yellow represents a promising opportunity within the evolving DeFi landscape. Yellow Network is a Layer-3 decentralised Broker Clearing Network powered by State Channels used for communicating and trading between brokers and aggregating liquidity of connected nodes. Exchanges, brokers, and trading firms connect to the P2P network using a unified communication protocol. The main target of Yellow Network is to interconnect all blockchains unlocking access to liquidity for truly decentralised, cross-chain and ultra-high-speed trading. Coinsilium Investment in Yellow Network Yellow Network is a key investment within the Coinsilium portfolio, secured through a USD 200,000 SAFT Agreement for future Yellow digital tokens, as announced on 21 April 2022. Under the terms of the Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT"), Coinsilium will receive USD200,000 in value of YELLOW tokens, vesting over a period of time. At this stage the Company cannot disclose specific details regarding price or number of Tokens to be received. Further details will be provided by way of an update to the market in due course, when the Company is able to do so. Full announcement here: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/3526565 Progress update for 2024 On 18 September 2024 Yellow Network announced that it had closed a USUSD10 million seed round led by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen and other notable investors including leading Ethereum developer Consensys, crypto market-making and trading firm GSR and crypto native VC firm Moonrock Capital. On 11 December 2024, Yellow Network's CEO, Louis Bellet, posted that Yellow Network has surpassed 2 million registered users on the Yellow Vault, the cryptocurrency wallet and gateway to the Yellow Network ecosystem. Outlook for 2025 The Yellow Network token listing is slated for Q1 2025. The token listing is a critical milestone since, once tokens are issued and listed on an exchange, this will provide for a mark-to-market valuation reference point for Coinsilium's investment and potential liquidity event subject to vesting terms. Coinsilium Commentary: Yellow represents a highly ambitious and strategically significant investment for Coinsilium. As an early-stage backer, we secured a position at a low relative valuation, providing considerable upside potential. The recent USD10 million funding round, led by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen and positioning Yellow at a market valuation of over USD200 million, underscores the confidence in Yellow's ability to address key inefficiencies in the DeFi space. The upcoming token launch and listing of the YELLOW token, expected in Q1 2025, will mark an important liquidity event for Coinsilium, signalling the fruition of a long-term strategic investment. We encourage shareholders to monitor this project closely as it continues to progress towards becoming a key player in the decentralised clearing and DeFi trading landscape Further information on Yellow is available in our Web3 report, available for download from the Coinsilium Website: https://coinsilium.com/investors/web3-reports Coin-Dash/SSV Network ssv.network is a fully decentralised, open-source ETH staking network, based on Secret Shared Validator (SSV) technology. SSV is also known as DVT, or Distributed Validator Technology, as it provides an open and simple

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Portfolio -2-

infrastructure for splitting and distributing a validator key into multiple KeyShares, for the purpose of running an Ethereum validator across multiple non-trusting nodes. Coinsilium Investment in CoinDash/SSV Network Coinsilium completed a USD75,000 investment in Coindash, as announced on 27 April 2017. Coindash's main product, SSV Network, has since emerged as a key performer within our portfolio, and its progress to date underscores the significant potential of this early-stage investment. Carrying Value in GBP as at 30 June 2024: GBP612,934 (31 December 2023: GBP176,744) Progress Update The SSV Network DAO has achieved a major milestone, surpassing 1 million ETH staked using Distributed Validator Technology (DVT). Since its launch in December 2023, the protocol has enhanced Ethereum staking security and decentralisation, becoming integral to the ecosystem. Originating from a collaboration with the Ethereum Foundation in 2020, SSV Network progressed through testnets before its mainnet launch with ten partners. Security has been a priority, with audits by Least Authority and Quantstamp, and a USD1 million Immunefi bug bounty programme. The network supports over ten staking applications, has issued 41 grants, and has 700+ node operators contributing to decentralised Ethereum staking. In September 2024, the DAO introduced the 'Alan' Fork, a scaling upgrade that improved network stability and performance. It implemented Committee-Based Consensus and optimised subnet assignments, reducing CPU usage by 54% and bandwidth consumption by up to 90%, enhancing efficiency and lowering barriers for operators. In November 2024, the DAO announced Anchor, a second SSV node client developed by Sigma Prime in Rust. This diversification reduces reliance on a single client and strengthens network resilience. Known for their Lighthouse Ethereum consensus client, Sigma Prime's involvement promotes best practices in client diversity. Coinsilium Commentary: Coindash, through its flagship product SSV Network, continues to perform strongly, reinforcing the rationale for our investment. As a reminder to shareholders, the Company conducted its first revaluation of our stake in Coindash by 346% in the recent interim accounts, adjusted to reflect the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) performance of the SSV token. Since the revaluation, the SSV token has remained robust, currently trading at approximately USD30. This follows its rise from USD6.83 at year-end 2023 to USD36.09 by 30 June 2024, with a peak of USD61.30 earlier in the year. This performance highlights the continued strength of the SSV Network and its role in addressing critical Ethereum staking challenges. Looking ahead to 2025, we see further potential for value appreciation as adoption of decentralised staking solutions accelerates. Shareholders are encouraged to keep an eye on this investment as it remains a significant part of our portfolio, with the prospect of further revaluations should SSV Network's growth and market momentum persist. Silta AI Silta AI delivers fast, reliable due diligence, sustainability assessments and risk analysis for banking, investment funding (PE/VC), and M&A activities. Its innovative Ai-driven platform simplifies complex datasets with customisable criteria, providing precise, clear, and efficient insights for decision makers who need rapid, comprehensive analysis. Coinsilium Investment Terms in Silta -- The Convertible Loan Agreement principal amount of USD50,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD5m has now been converted into 22,306 new common shares of Silta at a price of USD 2.2416 per share. -- Option Agreement for up to USD500,000 provides the rights to subscribe to up to 163,575 new shares in Silta at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m, initially valid for 12 months, and now extended by 6 Months till March 2025. -- Subject to Option exercised in full, Coinsilium will hold a total of 185,881 shares or 6.7% of the total share capital of Silta. Full announcement here: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4262216 Progress update for 2024 Earlier this year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asia's largest multilateral development bank, engaged Silta Finance to pilot the development of an AI technology stack. This technology significantly accelerates the due diligence and ESG assessment processes for infrastructure projects. The Silta AI stack is a sophisticated assessment and reporting platform that transforms complex analytical tasks. The system can process thousands of documents simultaneously, evaluating them against comprehensive predetermined criteria and questions. Its advanced capabilities include cross-referencing findings against a precedents database while enriching the analysis with web-based intelligence. The platform then synthesises this information into detailed, customised reports tailored to specific client requirements. While initially deployed for infrastructure finance due diligence, the technology's versatility enables its application across multiple sectors, including mergers and acquisitions, real estate evaluation, research analysis, supply chain assessments, and venture capital investment screening. In its first revenue year, 2024, Silta Finance is tracking to achieve approximately USD1M USD in sales. Looking ahead to 2025, the company is in the process of securing USD2.5M USD in its order book and continues to build a growing pipeline of potential customers from the banking sector. Coinsilium Commentary: We are particularly enthused by the progress Silta Finance has made, demonstrating the scalability and versatility of its bespoke AI-driven technology stack, which has successfully found a critical use case in the infrastructure finance sector. Silta's partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), one of the largest infrastructure banks globally, further reinforces our confidence in the company's ability to deliver innovative solutions to the market. Coinsilium holds an attractive option to subscribe for up to USD 500,000 in shares at a USD 7.5 million pre-money valuation, a compelling opportunity given Silta's impressive revenue trajectory and expanding pipeline. With its proven capacity to deliver value in infrastructure finance and potential for cross-sector adoption, we view Silta as a standout early-stage investment and urge investors to monitor its progress closely as it continues to build momentum. Greengage Greengage's core business activity centres on providing distributed e-money account services through partnerships with regulated payments-as-a-service firms, tailored to entrepreneurs, SMEs, family offices, and digital asset firms. Greengage offers its clients personal and business e-money accounts in over 50 currencies, including GBP, EUR, and USD. Clients benefit from 24/7 account access and a dedicated relationship manager for personalised support. The services include faster payments, CHAPS, and SEPA payment services, with access to SWIFT payments and Foreign Exchange (FX) depending on the chosen regulated partner provider. Greengage also provides value-added services through a network of third-party providers. One such service is B2B loans, with the platform facilitating over a quarter of a billion USD in lending since its inception. An example of an innovative product is lending in fiat against tradable cryptocurrencies on a non-recourse basis to provide growth capital, alongside other unique financial solutions. Coinsilium Investment Terms in Greengage In August 2021 Coinsilium announced a strategic investment in Greengage through a combination of convertible debt and equity. This investment aligns with Coinsilium's mission to support innovative companies that leverage blockchain technology to disrupt traditional financial systems. In June 2023, Coinsilium reported the conversion of the Greengage Loan Note and a Subscription for New Shares. Investment Terms: Carrying Value in GBP as at 30 June 2024: GBP652,537 (31 December 2023: GBP514,613) Progress update for 2024 Greengage and Coinbase Collaboration: As highlighted in our 4th July update, Greengage announced its collaboration with Coinbase to issue tokenised private credit. Greengage will originate SME debt utilising Coinbase's innovative Diamond protocol, a smart contract-powered platform designed to bring greater efficiency and transparency to the private credit market. This partnership represents a significant advancement in the digital finance space, addressing a critical need for SMEs by providing streamlined access to institutional-grade credit markets. By leveraging Coinbase's state-of-the-art blockchain technology, Greengage aims to enhance SMEs' ability to secure capital, empowering them to operate and scale their businesses more effectively. This collaboration underscores the growing potential for blockchain-driven solutions to transform traditional financial markets. Abu Dhabi expansion: In September 2024, Greengage announced its acceptance into Cohort 15 of Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem. Hub71 is a flagship initiative of the AED 50 billion Ghadan 21 economic accelerator programme, backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, a leading sovereign investor managing a diverse portfolio to generate sustainable financial returns. Strategically located in Abu Dhabi, Hub71 empowers companies like Greengage to scale globally by providing access to international markets, a robust capital ecosystem, and a global network of strategic partners. By joining Hub71's "Digital Assets" stream, Greengage will benefit from its focus on unleashing the disruptive potential of Web3 and digital assets while operating within the regulated environment of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This acceptance not only enhances Greengage's corporate and regulatory profile but also significantly increases its access to capital by attracting top-tier venture capital funds and investors. Hub71 further supports Greengage's

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)