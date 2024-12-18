BAIC INTL: BAIC continues to deepen presence in Middle East and North Africa Market, expanding its regional brand influence

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 6th, BAIC's highly anticipated model, the BJ30, was officially launched in the UAE, marking a further step in the model's presence in the Middle East and North Africa Market. Prior to this, the BJ30 had already been successfully launched in several Middle Eastern countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait, showcasing its exceptional performance and adaptability while garnering widespread attention and acclaim in the region.

Hardcore design, intelligent technology, and multi-scenario adaptability are the core selling points of the BJ30. It features a sleek and modern exterior, a refined and tech-savvy interior, a powerful L2 advanced driving assistance system (ADAS), and an efficient and reliable hybrid powertrain. Additionally, it has equipped multifunctional seats, an all-terrain driving system (such as mud and sand modes), and exceptional off-road capabilities. The BJ30 fully meets the diverse vehicle needs of Middle Eastern and North African customers, offering comprehensive support for both off-road enthusiasts and urban commuters, making it the ideal choice for combining outdoor adventures and everyday practicality.

In terms of performance, the BJ30's intelligent hybrid drive system integrates 2 electric motors and an internal combustion engine (ICE), delivering exceptional fuel efficiency and powerful performance. With a fuel consumption as low as 6.45L/100km and an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds, the BJ30 offers energy efficiency alongside power comparable to a 3.0T engine. Its intelligent energy management system automatically adjusts driving modes based on road conditions and driving needs, ensuring smooth and efficient driving while eliminating range anxiety.

The Middle East market, as a key focus of BAIC's globalization strategy, has consistently played a pivotal role in driving the brand's international development. With precise insights into market demands and outstanding product capabilities, BAIC's presence in the Middle East is steadily deepening. Amid profound transformations in the automotive industry, BAIC remains committed to technological innovation, positioning itself at the forefront of global technology to drive the digital transformation and intelligent upgrading of the automotive sector. Looking ahead, BAIC aspires to provide more users with safer, smarter, and more convenient mobility solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583945/image_5028817_24436815.jpg

