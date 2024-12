Pudgy Penguins mit Rekordstart - Crypto All Stars bringen den nächsten Hype

A trader made an incredible 36,984 $SOL($8.36M) profit by trading $PENGU in less than 20 minutes.



As soon as $PENGU launched, the trader spent 23,742 $SOL($5.36M) to buy 239.6M $PENGU and later sold it for 60,726 $SOL($13.72M).



A massive profit! https://t.co/hIpkzxZjES pic.twitter.com/z5ZDKL3cfn