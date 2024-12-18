Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
18.12.2024 17:53 Uhr
IRIS FINANCIAL: Iris Financial S.A. - Name Change

Finanznachrichten News

Iris Financial S.A.

17, Boulevard Friedrich Wilhelm Raiffeisen

L-2411 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg - 18 December 2024, 17:30

Iris Financial S.A. - Name Change

Iris Financial S.A. (the "Company") announces that in anticipation of the expected completion of

the business combination with Younited S.A. (the "Combination"), it intends to change its name to Younited Financial S.A. as of 20 December 2024.

The currently listed and traded ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") and the public warrants issued by the Company are expected to start trading on Euronext Amsterdam under the Company's new name (i.e. Younited Financial S.A.) as of 20 December 2024.

About Iris Financial

More information about the Company can be found on the Company's website http://www.irisfinancial.co.

DISCLAIMER

This announcement contains information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

This announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding a business combination, the business, the economy and other future conditions of the Company and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "aims", "forecasts", "continues", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy plans, objectives, goals, future events, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZlwZpubYWqclW1tZsubamiVmJySyGjKlpSVnGVxlcmZcHFmxWdol5vHZnFql2dt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89227-iris-financial-s.a.-press-release-name-change-18-december-2024.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
