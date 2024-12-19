Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAH7 | ISIN: US7501021056 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.12.24
21:58 Uhr
2,250 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2024 11:10 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rackspace US, Inc.: Rackspace Technology Signs UK Armed Forces Covenant, Reinforcing Commitment to Veterans and the UK Public Sector

Finanznachrichten News

Pledge highlights Rackspace dedication to supporting those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading provider of end-to-end hybrid, multicloud and AI technology solutions, is proud to announce its formal commitment to the UK Armed Forces by signing the Armed Forces Covenant. This pledge highlights Rackspace Technology's dedication to supporting those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces, and their families.

The Armed Forces Covenant ensures that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly. By signing this Covenant, Rackspace Technology pledges to uphold the key principles of the Covenant, supporting the employment of veterans, service spouses, and partners, and offering flexibility in leave for service duties.

Rackspace Technology's employee resource group, RackVet, plays a crucial role in supporting veterans and their families, fostering a community of mutual support and professional development. The company's ongoing initiatives include dedicated recruitment efforts for veterans and reservists, partnerships with military charities, and the development of tailored support programs to help former service members transition to civilian careers in technology.

"As a veteran, I understand the unique skills and experiences that service members bring to the civilian workforce," said Brian Lillie, Rackspace Technology President of Private Cloud, and former US Air Force Officer. "Our commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant, combined with the launch of Rackspace UK Sovereign Services, demonstrates our dedication to meaningful support for the UK military community and technological excellence."

The signing of the Armed Forces Covenant coincides with the recent launch of Rackspace UK Sovereign Services, an innovative suite of services designed to meet the specific needs of the UK public sector and regulated industries. This alignment underscores Rackspace Technology's commitment to providing secure, sovereign, and scalable solutions while also honoring the nation's service personnel.

Rackspace Technology's ongoing initiatives include dedicated recruitment efforts for veterans and reservists, partnerships with military charities, and the development of tailored support programs to help former service members transition to civilian careers in technology. The company's employee resource group, RackVet, plays a crucial role in supporting veterans and their families, fostering a community of mutual support and professional development.

For more information about Rackspace Technology's commitment to the UK Sovereign Services click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology services company. We design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.