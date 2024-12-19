ETHOS Event Collective: CORRECTING AND REPLACING: ETHOS Marks Third Year in Savannah With New Offices, Expanded Team

This replaces the announcement made on December 10, 2024 at 9:00 AM ET due to the following corrections: Updated headline. ETHOS Event Collective announces the expansion of its team and relocation to a larger office space in Savannah, a move that reinforces the company's commitment to this iconic Southern destination. As ETHOS broadens its presence, the focus remains on delivering exceptional events that reflect Savannah's renowned hospitality while supporting the local community through Purposeful Planning.

A Small-Town Feel with Big Opportunities

Savannah offers the perfect balance of small-town charm and major destination amenities, making it an inviting location for a range of events. ETHOS partners closely with local establishments to ensure that clients and their guests feel the city's warmth-whether they're staying at a boutique inn or hosting an event at one of Savannah's historic venues. With an expanded team, ETHOS is equipped to bring these experiences to life, offering personalized attention and expertise.

"Savannah is a destination where Southern hospitality is more than just a tradition-it's an experience that our guests feel from the moment they arrive," said Ryan Thompson the Director of Sales and Marketing, The Alida Hotel. "Partnering with ETHOS Event Collective allows us to extend that hospitality to corporate groups, ensuring successful events and lasting impressions of Savannah's true spirit."

A Growing Team and Commitment to the Destination

With the expansion of its team and a move to a larger office space in the heart of historic downtown Savannah, ETHOS strengthens its ability to meet rising demand and foster robust community partnerships. This investment underscores a dedication to delivering unmatched service to clients and cultivating a collaborative, creative environment for the ETHOS team. The new office serves as a hub that reflects the character of Savannah and ETHOS's commitment to being a local partner.

"The Savannah ETHOS team is special, and to work with them is a privilege every time the opportunity arises," said Pamela Morgan, Director of Sales & Marketing, The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa. "Having a partner that cares about the success of the event with a focus on exceeding every guest's experience in Savannah, while understanding that the relationship and the connection that we create with our guests is what will bring them back over and over, has been a gift. The ETHOS team is creative, strategic, thoughtful, and diligent with every idea, every action and every execution for our guests. Having a chance to work with this extraordinary team is simply amazing!"

Scenic Venues, Culinary Delights and Southern Hospitality

Our expanded ETHOS team has deep local knowledge of Savannah, incorporating the city's natural beauty, historic venues and rich culinary heritage to make every event uniquely memorable. The city's beautiful, historic buildings and parks provide the perfect backdrop for unforgettable events. ETHOS specializes in weaving these locations, such as Forsyth Park and River Street, into the guest experience.

ETHOS also incorporates Savannah's rich culinary heritage into every event, ensuring that guests experience the true flavors of the South. By partnering with beloved, family-owned establishments, ETHOS offers guests a taste of authentic Southern cuisine. From iconic shrimp and grits to savory local favorites, these mom-and-pop spots provide a culinary journey that is distinctively Savannah.

Giving Back to the Savannah Community

At the heart of ETHOS's mission is giving back to the community. In Savannah, this commitment is brought to life through partnerships with local nonprofits as part of the Passion Project Initiative . ETHOS is proud to support:

Blessings in a Book Bag - Providing children with nutritious food and school supplies.

Chatham-Savannah Authority for the Homeless - Supporting individuals experiencing homelessness.

Love One - Meeting the critical needs of the foster community.

Shelter From the Rain - Offering essential resources and shelter to single mothers and their children.

These partnerships allow ETHOS clients to create events that not only captivate attendees but also contribute to the greater good of Savannah's residents.

"As our team and presence in Savannah grow, so does our commitment to giving back to this incredible community," said Maura O'Donnell, Business Development at ETHOS Event Collective. "Our clients are not only experiencing the best of Southern hospitality but also making a lasting, positive impact through these meaningful partnerships."

Discover the Best of Savannah with ETHOS Event Collective

For corporate groups seeking to immerse themselves in the warmth of Savannah's hospitality while making a positive impact, ETHOS Event Collective offers the ideal blend of local expertise, creative planning, and community engagement. Contact ETHOS today to begin planning an unforgettable event in Savannah that both captivates and gives back.

About ETHOS Event Collective:

ETHOS Event Collective is a premier event management company known for crafting unforgettable experiences in Amelia Island , Orlando , Palm Beach , Miami , Naples , Savannah , Las Vegas , Napa + Sonoma , Monterey Peninsula , San Francisco , and Grand Cayman . With a dedicated team of event specialists, they curate bespoke gatherings that reflect their clients' unique essence and aspirations. From conceptualization to execution, ETHOS Event Collective delivers seamless, memorable events that leave a lasting impact.

SOURCE: ETHOS Event Collective

