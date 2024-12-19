Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Revolutionäre Zukunftsaktie: Ihr Depot-Booster für bahnbrechende Renditen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DLBG | ISIN: KYG7552D1354 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRIS FINANCIAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRIS FINANCIAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
19.12.2024 18:53 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IRIS FINANCIAL: Iris Financial S.A. - Fulfilment Regulatory Approval Conditions Combination

Finanznachrichten News

Iris Financial S.A.

17, Boulevard Friedrich Wilhelm Raiffeisen

L-2411 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg - 19 December 2024

Iris Financial S.A. - Fulfilment Regulatory Approval Conditions Combination

Iris Financial S.A. (the "Company") announces that the European Central Bank today issued a non-opposition decision authorising the Company to complete the business combination with
Younited S.A. (the "Combination"). The French banking and insurance authority (Autorité de contrôle prudentiel et de résolution) already issued a decision exempting the Company from the requirement to obtain approval as a financial holding company. Furthermore, the Company's board of directors has today approved the relevant actions necessary in order to complete the Combination. Completion of the Combination is therefore expected to occur on 20 December 2024.

Listing of the newly issued Company shares and the additional listing on Euronext Paris is expected to take place at a later date that will be announced by the Company.

About Iris Financial

More information about the Company can be found on the Company's website http://www.irisfinancial.co.

DISCLAIMER

This announcement contains information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.

This announcement may include forward-looking statements, which are based on the Company's current expectations and projections regarding a business combination, the business, the economy and other future conditions of the Company and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "aims", "forecasts", "continues", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy plans, objectives, goals, future events, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as at the date at which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZlyYJtnaG+ZnZ2elphnapeUZpeSxJXIapbIl5NvaMqamm2WlG6VnJyVZnFql2lp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-89243-iris-financial-s.a.-press-release-regulatory-approval-19-december-2024.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.