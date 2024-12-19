Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
19.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,490 Euro
-0,010
-0,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4901,74020:13
Dow Jones News
19.12.2024 20:04 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Dec-2024 / 18:33 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
19 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               19 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      97,247 
Highest price paid per share:         126.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          122.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.8728p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,237,554 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,237,554) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      124.8728p                    97,247

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
1604              124.00          08:12:04         00316843296TRLO1     XLON 
1647              123.50          08:12:13         00316843387TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.00          08:42:38         00316861657TRLO1     XLON 
300              124.00          09:04:34         00316875114TRLO1     XLON 
300              124.00          09:19:48         00316888779TRLO1     XLON 
300              124.00          09:51:41         00316923852TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.00          09:52:26         00316925147TRLO1     XLON 
400              124.00          09:52:26         00316925148TRLO1     XLON 
400              124.00          10:24:35         00316932931TRLO1     XLON 
300              124.00          10:24:59         00316932945TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.00          10:25:33         00316932961TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.00          10:25:53         00316932975TRLO1     XLON 
63               123.50          10:38:45         00316933390TRLO1     XLON 
1609              123.50          10:41:13         00316933563TRLO1     XLON 
1177              123.50          10:41:13         00316933564TRLO1     XLON 
442              123.50          10:41:25         00316933572TRLO1     XLON 
1177              123.50          10:41:25         00316933573TRLO1     XLON 
1745              123.00          10:47:08         00316934730TRLO1     XLON 
107              123.00          10:47:08         00316934731TRLO1     XLON 
217              123.00          10:47:09         00316934732TRLO1     XLON 
548              123.00          10:47:09         00316934733TRLO1     XLON 
1852              123.00          10:47:09         00316934734TRLO1     XLON 
2567              122.50          10:47:12         00316934736TRLO1     XLON 
157              122.50          10:47:31         00316934767TRLO1     XLON 
1413              122.50          10:47:31         00316934768TRLO1     XLON 
143              122.50          10:47:39         00316934773TRLO1     XLON 
670              122.50          10:47:39         00316934774TRLO1     XLON 
236              122.50          10:47:51         00316934785TRLO1     XLON 
200              122.50          10:48:24         00316934811TRLO1     XLON 
1590              122.50          10:48:24         00316934812TRLO1     XLON 
200              123.50          11:03:38         00316935270TRLO1     XLON 
400              123.50          11:03:38         00316935271TRLO1     XLON 
200              123.50          11:05:25         00316935308TRLO1     XLON 
200              123.50          11:13:16         00316935502TRLO1     XLON 
99               125.50          12:04:49         00316937085TRLO1     XLON 
723              125.50          12:04:49         00316937086TRLO1     XLON 
697              125.50          12:04:49         00316937087TRLO1     XLON 
190              125.50          12:04:49         00316937088TRLO1     XLON 
375              125.50          12:04:49         00316937089TRLO1     XLON 
629              125.50          12:04:49         00316937090TRLO1     XLON 
3424              125.00          12:05:21         00316937103TRLO1     XLON 
1306              125.50          12:05:21         00316937104TRLO1     XLON 
660              125.50          12:05:21         00316937105TRLO1     XLON 
627              125.50          12:05:21         00316937106TRLO1     XLON 
684              125.50          12:05:21         00316937107TRLO1     XLON 
158              125.50          12:05:21         00316937108TRLO1     XLON 
3340              125.00          12:05:21         00316937109TRLO1     XLON 
156              125.50          12:05:21         00316937110TRLO1     XLON 
637              125.50          12:05:21         00316937111TRLO1     XLON 
717              125.50          12:05:21         00316937112TRLO1     XLON 
706              125.50          12:05:21         00316937113TRLO1     XLON 
863              125.00          12:05:22         00316937114TRLO1     XLON 
1655              124.50          12:11:12         00316937342TRLO1     XLON 
200              125.00          12:11:12         00316937343TRLO1     XLON 
158              125.00          12:11:12         00316937344TRLO1     XLON 
758              125.00          12:11:12         00316937345TRLO1     XLON 
719              125.00          12:11:12         00316937346TRLO1     XLON 
640              125.00          12:11:12         00316937347TRLO1     XLON 
1655              124.50          12:11:13         00316937349TRLO1     XLON 
977              124.00          12:11:26         00316937355TRLO1     XLON 
723              124.00          12:11:26         00316937356TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.00          12:16:43         00316937464TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.00          12:20:31         00316937559TRLO1     XLON 
200              124.00          12:40:52         00316938033TRLO1     XLON 
402              124.50          12:45:30         00316938140TRLO1     XLON 
1258              124.50          12:45:30         00316938141TRLO1     XLON 
495              124.50          12:45:30         00316938142TRLO1     XLON 
428              124.50          12:45:30         00316938143TRLO1     XLON 
65               124.50          12:45:30         00316938144TRLO1     XLON 
151              124.50          12:45:30         00316938145TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2024 13:33 ET (18:33 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

290              125.00          12:45:44         00316938149TRLO1     XLON 
681              125.00          12:45:44         00316938150TRLO1     XLON 
1388              125.00          12:45:44         00316938151TRLO1     XLON 
1310              125.00          12:45:44         00316938152TRLO1     XLON 
2465              124.50          12:45:45         00316938154TRLO1     XLON 
181              124.50          12:45:45         00316938155TRLO1     XLON 
2548              124.50          12:45:45         00316938156TRLO1     XLON 
396              125.00          12:51:00         00316938224TRLO1     XLON 
762              125.00          12:51:00         00316938225TRLO1     XLON 
1935              125.00          12:51:00         00316938226TRLO1     XLON 
155              125.00          12:51:00         00316938227TRLO1     XLON 
224              125.00          12:51:00         00316938228TRLO1     XLON 
1719              125.50          13:24:54         00316938791TRLO1     XLON 
300              126.00          13:38:47         00316939118TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.00          13:39:16         00316939132TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.00          13:45:39         00316939280TRLO1     XLON 
1751              126.00          13:53:52         00316939450TRLO1     XLON 
875              126.00          13:53:52         00316939451TRLO1     XLON 
875              126.00          13:53:52         00316939452TRLO1     XLON 
1680              126.00          13:53:54         00316939453TRLO1     XLON 
3339              125.50          13:53:57         00316939454TRLO1     XLON 
613              126.00          13:53:57         00316939455TRLO1     XLON 
690              126.00          13:53:57         00316939456TRLO1     XLON 
1302              126.00          13:54:00         00316939460TRLO1     XLON 
316              126.00          13:54:05         00316939462TRLO1     XLON 
817              126.00          14:10:18         00316939948TRLO1     XLON 
816              126.00          14:10:18         00316939949TRLO1     XLON 
706              126.50          14:10:18         00316939950TRLO1     XLON 
1344              126.50          14:10:18         00316939951TRLO1     XLON 
231              126.50          14:10:18         00316939952TRLO1     XLON 
694              126.50          14:10:18         00316939953TRLO1     XLON 
754              126.50          14:10:18         00316939954TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.50          14:27:12         00316940574TRLO1     XLON 
1090              126.00          14:44:50         00316941480TRLO1     XLON 
607              126.00          14:44:53         00316941495TRLO1     XLON 
848              126.00          14:44:53         00316941496TRLO1     XLON 
1090              126.00          14:44:53         00316941497TRLO1     XLON 
465              126.00          14:44:53         00316941504TRLO1     XLON 
142              126.00          14:44:58         00316941515TRLO1     XLON 
353              126.00          14:44:58         00316941516TRLO1     XLON 
849              126.00          14:59:56         00316942225TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.50          14:59:56         00316942226TRLO1     XLON 
848              126.00          15:10:58         00316942817TRLO1     XLON 
848              126.00          15:10:58         00316942818TRLO1     XLON 
849              126.00          15:10:58         00316942819TRLO1     XLON 
158              126.00          15:11:35         00316942851TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.00          15:20:03         00316943094TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.00          15:20:25         00316943102TRLO1     XLON 
200              126.00          15:37:26         00316943759TRLO1     XLON 
158              126.00          15:47:57         00316944245TRLO1     XLON 
158              126.00          15:57:55         00316944548TRLO1     XLON 
2462              126.00          16:04:10         00316945028TRLO1     XLON 
2631              125.50          16:13:31         00316945793TRLO1     XLON 
768              125.50          16:13:31         00316945794TRLO1     XLON 
109              125.50          16:13:31         00316945795TRLO1     XLON 
102              126.00          16:19:48         00316946282TRLO1     XLON 
158              126.00          16:21:39         00316946384TRLO1     XLON 
158              126.00          16:24:13         00316946887TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  366319 
EQS News ID:  2055219 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2055219&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2024 13:33 ET (18:33 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
