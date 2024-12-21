Tesla faces significant headwinds in Europe as vehicle registrations plummeted 40% year-over-year in November, substantially outpacing the broader EU auto market's modest 1.9% decline. This sharp downturn comes at a critical juncture for the electric vehicle manufacturer, with its stock recently dropping 4% to $423.10. The company's European challenges are further complicated by new EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and a general slowdown in the European EV market, where pure electric vehicle registrations have decreased by 5.4%. In response, Tesla is preparing a comprehensive refresh of its Model Y, scheduled to commence production at its Shanghai facility in January 2024 under the project codename "Juniper."

Strategic Product Development

To counter market pressures, Tesla is developing a compact, affordable electric vehicle aimed at price-sensitive urban consumers. This new model, being developed under the project name "Redwood," is designed to be approximately 15% smaller and 30% lighter than the Model 3. The vehicle will feature two battery options utilizing lithium iron phosphate technology, with capacities of 53 kWh and 75 kWh. With a targeted entry price below $30,000, this strategic initiative could help Tesla capture new market segments, particularly in emerging markets, when it launches in the first half of 2025.

Ad

Fresh Tesla information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Tesla analysis...