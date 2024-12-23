Wirex Adds VEUR and VCHF Stablecoins to its Platform for Seamless Spending

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a global leader in bridging traditional and digital finance, has announced the addition of VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) to its platform. With this integration, Wirex users can now spend VEUR and VCHF directly through their Wirex cards, streamlining everyday transactions and enhancing convenience.

Wirex cards allow users to use VEUR and VCHF in various ways. Whether users receive payments in VEUR and/or VCHF, use them for remittances (including cross-border transactions), or sell digital assets for stablecoins instead of fiat, Wirex provides the simplest solution for spending in real life. Users can instantly convert their stablecoins into fiat currency and send them directly to their bank accounts, catering to those who prefer traditional banking options.

Pavel Matveev, Co-founder of Wirex, said: "We're excited to welcome VNX Euro (VEUR) and VNX Swiss Franc (VCHF) to Wirex. This addition allows our users to effortlessly spend stablecoins in real life, whether for daily purchases, remittances, or managing their digital assets. At Wirex, our goal is to make digital currencies as convenient and versatile as traditional money, and VEUR and VCHF are another step toward achieving that vision."

Future Features

Additional features will be rolled out later after the launch, complementing the immediate benefits of VEUR and VCHF. These include loans and high-yield X-Accounts, both of which are growing in popularity among Wirex users. Loans offer a smart and tax-efficient way to access liquidity without selling underlying digital assets. Users can leverage their BTC, ETH, SOL, and other digital assets, as collateral for loans in stablecoins, allowing them to benefit from potential appreciation while accessing funds without triggering taxable events.

X-Accounts provide an opportunity for users to earn industry-leading yields of up to 15% APY on their stablecoin balances, enhancing the overall value proposition of holding VEUR and VCHF within the Wirex ecosystem.

Upcoming Advanced Opportunities

VEUR and VCHF have the potential to become preferred options in Wirex's advanced trading products, such as Wirex DUO and Wirex Multiply. Notably, Euro-backed stablecoins have already demonstrated significantly higher usage among Wirex users than larger USD alternatives, highlighting strong demand for Euro-denominated trading options.

As Wirex explores adding VEUR and VCHF to these products, it aims to further strengthen its position as a leader in digital finance by offering innovative solutions that bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

Disclaimer: The term "stablecoin" is used herein in relation to VEUR and VCHF for marketing purposes. The reader however shall understand that VEUR and VCHF are fiat-referenced tokens which are described in more detail in the VNX Gold based Fiat Referenced Tokens (FRT) Terms and Conditions which are available for review at www.vnx.li

About VEUR and VCHF

Both VEUR and VCHF are multichain tokens referencing the Euro and Swiss Franc, developed by VNX, generated by a licensed token generator under the Blockchain Act in Liechtenstein. VEUR and VCHF are supported by the reserves ensuring 1:1 parity and represent a reliable digital asset in the crypto world. These tokens combine the stability of fiat currencies with the convenience of crypto, enabling quick, low-cost, and 24/7 accessible cross-border payments while opening new opportunities in DeFi.

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

