Donnerstag, 02.01.2025
MAKING CRYPTO GREAT AGAIN: Wie Trumps Aussagen die Krypto-Landschaft verändern könnten!
WKN: A12GNY | ISIN: CNE100001TJ4 | Ticker-Symbol: 2B5
Tradegate
02.01.25
13:30 Uhr
0,284 Euro
-0,025
-8,21 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
02.01.2025 13:48 Uhr
BAIC INTL: BAIC Elevates the Gulf Cup as Official Designated Vehicle, Crowning the Football Feast in the Name of Speed

KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the most influential football events in the Middle East, the Gulf Cup seamlessly blends sporting passion with regional culture, making it a highly anticipated spectacle for football fans worldwide. In 2024, BAIC proudly became the officially designated vehicle of the 26th Gulf Cup, providing comprehensive support for this prestigious international event. This partnership underscores BAIC's commitment to delivering superior quality, advanced technology, and driving excellence on the global stage.


BAIC's involvement goes beyond sponsorship, reflecting its alignment with the values of sportsmanship and teamwork that define the Gulf Cup. By offering premium, high-performance vehicles, BAIC fulfilled essential roles such as official event transportation and VIP services. This contribution highlighted the brand's reliability and strength as an international automotive player, ensuring smooth and seamless event operations.

In addition to its logistical support, BAIC designed a special Gulf Cup trophy that became a highlight of the event. The trophy skillfully incorporates elements of football and BAIC's design language, symbolizing the energy and passion of the sport while showcasing the brand's innovation and craftsmanship. Its artistic appeal made it a meaningful symbol of honor for the Gulf Cup, resonating with players and fans alike.

This collaboration highlights BAIC's ambition to integrate into global sporting events and connect with diverse audiences. Leveraging the Gulf Cup's platform, BAIC showcased its logistical excellence while promoting innovation, performance, and cultural exchange. The partnership strengthens BAIC's global presence, fosters unity and sportsmanship, and brings the brand closer to its vision of becoming a recognized name worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589598/image_5028817_43025380.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/baic-elevates-the-gulf-cup-as-official-designated-vehicle-crowning-the-football-feast-in-the-name-of-speed-302341222.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
