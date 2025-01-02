Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
January 02
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC (the 'Company')
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
The Board of the Company announces that it has repurchased for cancellation.
Number of shares repurchased:
208,162
Date of transaction:
02 January 2025
Average share price paid per share (GBp):
220.290
Lowest share price paid per share (GBp):
219.500
Highest share price paid per share (GBp):
221.500
Following this transaction the Company has:
Issued Share Capital:
589,583,339
Total Shares held in Treasury:
85,629,548
Total Voting Rights:
503,953,791
Notes:
1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.
