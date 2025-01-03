P&R Measurement Showcases AI-Empowered Solutions at CES 2025

Transforming the Future of Flexible Manufacturing

P&R Measurement will showcase AI-empowered precision solutions and interactive technologies at CES 2025, driving innovation in intelligent measurement and control industry and redefining user experiences.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- P&R Measurement, a leader in precision measurement and control solutions, will unveil its transformative systems and interactive technologies infused with AI solution at CES 2025, held January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Aligned with CES's theme "Dive In," the company will debut revolutionary products that merge AI innovation with engineering excellence, driving the transformation of intelligent manufacturing.

Aligned with the AI & AI Agent Strategy, P&R Measurement will present its enhanced brand vision, "Empowering everyone to be an innovator," by showcasing the AOB (Automated Operation Business) and AEB (Automated Engineering Business) series. These AI-empowered solutions represent a leap forward in precision engineering, setting new benchmarks for intelligence and efficiency while opening new opportunities in industrial applications.

A highlight of the exhibit will be PRIME, P&R Measurement's AI Agent that translates natural language into engineering language, empowering seamless communication between natural language and engineering equipment. Other featured technologies include flexible manufacturing solutions powered by A2TP, sensory testing with A2S Lab, and digital intelligence concepts designed with Smart Lab, pushing the boundaries of automation and innovation.

The company will also introduce interactive, user-focused products, such as Roborista, an AI coffee-making application offering barista-quality coffee via simple conversations, and PingPong, an interactive table tennis system that simulates lifelike gameplay using robotics and machine learning.

As part of its GD3 (Global Distributed Design and Delivery) Strategy, the company is revolutionizing the business model by leveraging global resources, ensuring seamless integration of its AI-empowered solutions into diverse markets and industries worldwide.

Visit P&R Measurement at CES 2025 (Booth #41068, LVCC South Hall 3, Upper Level) to experience these innovations firsthand and explore how the company is shaping the future of intelligent manufacturing.

For more information, visit the P&R Measurement website at

https://prmeasure.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn at:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/99343696/admin/page-posts/published/

Follow us on X at:

https://x.com/prmeasure

Follow us on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61568656886685

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589399/image_5032890_11027787.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pr-measurement-showcases-ai-empowered-solutions-at-ces-2025-302341786.html